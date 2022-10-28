Jerry Lee Lewis, 'Great Balls of Fire' singer, dead at 87

Jerry Lee Lewis has died, Fox News Digital can confirm.

The rock 'n roll pioneer passed away after suffering from various illnesses throughout the years, his publicist wrote in a press release Friday.

"He was there at the beginning, with Elvis, Johnny Cash, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Carl Perkins, Fats Domino, Buddy Holly, and the rest, and watched them fade away one by one till it was him alone to bear witness, and sing of the birth of rock ‘n’ roll," the release added.

"'Who would have thought,' he said, near the end of his days, ‘it would be me?’"

Over the years, Lewis struggled with drug and alcohol abuse, legal disputes and physical illness.

"He is ready to leave," his wife Judith said just before his death, according to the press release.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.