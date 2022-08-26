Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

Forest fire northeast of Los Angeles contained by 20%

A fire in Glendora, California, was partially contained after growing to 149 acres

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A fire in the mountains above foothill suburbs northeast of Los Angeles was 20% contained Friday after growing to 149 acres.

The East Fire erupted Thursday afternoon in the San Gabriel Mountains, north of the city of Glendora, Angeles National Forest officials said.

The East fire did not threaten any structures but did burn brush, chaparral and grass along the San Gabriel River

The East fire did not threaten any structures but did burn brush, chaparral and grass along the San Gabriel River (Robert Gauthier via Getty Images)

No structures were threatened and there were no evacuation orders.

The fire was burning in brush, chaparral and grass along the east fork of the San Gabriel River.

BRUSH FIRE BURNS 10 ACRES IN LOS ANGELES NEIGHBORHOOD

The National Weather Service said high pressure and above-normal temperatures will continue in Southern California until a low-pressure system crossing Northern California on Saturday brings a cooling trend along with gusty onshore winds.