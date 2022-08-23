Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

Brush fire burns 10 acres in Los Angeles neighborhood

Firefighters and helicopter water drops have contained the California fire

Associated Press
A brush fire lit up hills northeast of downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday before firefighters and helicopter water drops contained the flames.

The predawn blaze began as three separate spot fires in the El Sereno area, said Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey.

Grass and brush were burned in a Los Angeles fire. Firefighters and helicopter water drops were able to contain the flames within 10 acres.

Grass and brush were burned in a Los Angeles fire. Firefighters and helicopter water drops were able to contain the flames within 10 acres. (Fox News)

About 10 acres of grass and light brush burned before it was contained.

No structures were damaged and there were no injuries.

Humphrey said the fire was terrain-driven and there was no wind at the time.

The cause is under investigation.