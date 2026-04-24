Footage shows masked teen allegedly body-slamming girl onto NYC sidewalk after she refused phone number

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A 14-year-old boy has been charged with assault after video shows him allegedly body-slamming a teen girl onto a New York City sidewalk and stomping on her head.

The incident began after the girl refused to give her attacker her phone number, the New York Post reported, citing unidentified sources.

Footage of the violent encounter shows a masked 14-year-old confronting a 15-year-old girl on an East Harlem street in Upper Manhattan around 3:30 p.m. Monday, shortly after school let out.

While blocking her path in a crosswalk, the unnamed teen suspect threatens to "knock the s--- outta" the girl.

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"Do it," someone is heard saying off-camera, egging on the suspect.

"Nah, nah, you stand right here," the teen says as the girl tries walking around him.

"Get the f--- away from me," she responds as he pushes her back, according to the video.

The girl then walks around a parked car in an attempt to get away from the aggressive teen. As she makes her onto the sidewalk, the masked teen is seen grabbing her from behind and lifting her into the air before slamming her onto the pavement.

The teen then stomped on her head as she lied on the ground in pain, before walking away.

The New York Police Department said officers responded to a 911 call for an assault in progress Monday and upon arrival, were informed that a 15-year-old had been assaulted by an unidentified individual.

"The individual threw the victim to the ground and kicked her in the head, causing minor injuries. EMS responded and transported the victim to NYC Health+Hospitals/Harlem in stable condition," police told Fox News Digital.

The suspect, a 14-year-old boy, was arrested Wednesday and charged with assault, police said.

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"This is not even bullying, this is outright assault — and he could have killed her," the victim's mother Lucinda Arroyo said, according to the Post. "She was very angry at why he escalated so quickly from one thing to another. And you can tell [in the video] she just wanted to walk away from him because he’s bad news. She’s known him as someone who’s bad news for a while."

The attack caused a concussion, bleeding, a possible brain injury, splitting headaches, and a twisted neck, injuries that will necessitate ongoing physical therapy, the mother said, according to the outlet.

"The video was passed around like entertainment, and that pissed me off the most. She’s ignoring him, so he basically forced her to pay attention to him. And his friends are laughing after that. It’s not just one bully, but community bullying," the mother noted, according to the outlet.

"She’s not going back to that school… that school can’t keep her safe," she said.

But the suspect's mom, Selma Allen, described her son as a "humble" Christian and claimed that the girl had bullied him at school, the outlet reported.

"She was being a bully to him, that’s it," she told the outlet. "He’s been complaining about her. I bring it to the principal’s attention, but he don’t address it. The way my son is being bullied, he doesn’t want to go to school."

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The suspect's mother denied that her son was attempting to obtain the girl's number, saying that they were friends who regularly exchanged messages on Instagram and WhatsApp, the Post reported.

"It’s retaliation because she pushed him first," Allen said, failing to supply video she claimed she had of the girl shoving the boy, the outlet noted. "He don’t provoke nobody. But if you provoke him, he will lash out."