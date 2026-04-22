Manhattan DA's office employee charged with sexual abuse after alleged incident on Queens subway

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An analyst with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office was arrested Tuesday on allegations that he sexually abused a woman while off duty, police told Fox News Digital Wednesday.

Tauhid Dewan, 28, is accused of inappropriately touching a 40-year-old woman’s private area during a late-afternoon rush-hour subway ride in Queens, according to local outlet PIX11.

The victim was reportedly a random woman, the outlet added, citing sources who said she and the suspect were strangers.

A spokeswoman for the office told Fox News Digital that the staffer has since been suspended.

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According to the New York Police Department, Dewan was arrested around 5 p.m., possibly after returning from work.

PIX11 added that the arrest occurred minutes after the incident, which allegedly took place on a No. 7 train near the Junction Boulevard station.

He was subsequently arrested by the NYPD Transit Bureau and is facing multiple charges, including forcible touching on a bus or train, third-degree sexual abuse, and second-degree harassment involving physical contact.

He was also charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child under the age of 17, suggesting a minor may have been nearby and either witnessed the alleged conduct or was placed at risk by it.

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Law enforcement sources said Dewan has no prior arrests, local outlets reported.

According to city records, Dewan has worked at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office as a senior investigative analyst for nearly four years, since July 10, 2022.

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His arraignment in Queens Criminal Court was scheduled for Wednesday, according to state records.