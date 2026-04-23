Chiefs assistant coach charged with misdemeanor domestic battery against daughter just before NFL Draft

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On the day of the NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs were hit with a bit of a blow.

Assistant coach Dave Merritt was charged Thursday with misdemeanor domestic battery.

A complaint filed by the district attorney in Johnson County, Kansas, accused him of causing bodily harm to a daughter.

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The Chiefs said they were aware of the arrest but had no comment. Merritt was due in court later Thursday.

Merritt, 54, played college football at North Carolina State and was a seventh-round pick in 1993 to the Miami Dolphins.

He played only four games for them before joining the then-Phoenix Cardinals, for which he played until 1995. He played in 16 games in 1994 and 15 the following season.

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Merritt then had a stint with NFL Europe in 1997 before going to coaching. His first coaching gig was with the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga as an outside linebackers coach.

He joined the NFL sidelines in 2001 as a defensive assistant and linebackers coach with the New York Jets in 2001 and then went to the Giants the following year.

Merritt stayed with Big Blue until 2017 before going back to his former Cardinals for a season. He then joined Kansas City in 2019 as their defensive backs coach.

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As a coach, he has won five Super Bowls - two with the Giants and three with the Chiefs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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