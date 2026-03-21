Florida woman seen on video allegedly attacking pregnant driver, elderly bystander and biting police officer

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A Florida woman was arrested after she was caught on video allegedly punching a pregnant woman in the face, attacking an older woman who attempted to help, and biting a police officer while being placed under arrest.

Mandolyn Ann Shaffer-Brockwell, 37, of Orlando, is charged with battery of a person 65 years or older, aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, burglary of a conveyance with assault/battery, and resisting an officer with violence, FOX 35 Orlando reported.

The incident allegedly stemmed from an apparent Feb. 23 road rage dispute near the Mall of Millenia, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The pregnant woman told authorities Shaffer-Brockwell "kept stopping her vehicle short distances in front of her," and she honked and tried to change lanes to get away from her, according to the report.

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Footage released by the department appeared to show Shaffer-Brockwell getting out of her vehicle, running toward the pregnant woman's car, jumping on the hood, and then forcefully opening the driver's side door and allegedly hitting and punching the woman in the face.

The woman told police she had a child in the car during the incident.

"Honk at me again, (expletive)," Shaffer-Brockwell allegedly told the pregnant woman.

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During the incident, an elderly woman who witnessed the fight got out of her car to help, according to the report.

"Get back in your (expletive) car," Shaffer-Brockwell allegedly told her before scratching and hitting the elderly woman in the face.

Police shared a photo of the elderly woman's face, with apparent bruising and scratches below one of her eyes.

One of the victims provided a description of Shaffer-Brockwell and her vehicle, and an officer quickly located her.

However, when the officer attempted to detain her, she refused to comply and violently resisted, according to the department.

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Shaffer-Brockwell could be heard on video repeatedly cursing at the officer before biting his wrist while trying to avoid being handcuffed.

"Don't bite me," the officer said.

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"Get the f--- off of me," Shaffer-Brockwell shouted back.

She was eventually arrested and taken into custody.