Smiling anti-ICE agitator accused of punching Florida trooper as DeSantis asserts 'This is not Minneapolis'

Jennifer Cruz was arrested for allegedly punching a Florida trooper during an immigration enforcement operation

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Anti-ICE agitator allegedly resists arrest, smiles after kicking toward officers in Florida Video

Anti-ICE agitator allegedly resists arrest, smiles after kicking toward officers in Florida

Jennifer Cruz is seen allegedly resisting arrest in Florida. She was detained after allegedly punching a trooper in the face during an immigration enforcement operation, according to Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier.

An anti-U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agitator in Florida was arrested after allegedly punching a troop in the face during an immigration enforcement operation. 

"This is Jennifer Cruz of Jacksonville," Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier wrote in an X post, sharing an image of the woman, who appeared to smile as law enforcement restrained her. 

Moments before she cracked a grin, video shows Cruz kicking toward a female officer while other law enforcement members had already placed her hands behind her back.

"Jennifer disagrees with immigration enforcement and decided to commit a few felonies by getting out of her car and punching a Trooper in the face. But unlike Minnesota, we don’t put up with this nonsense. Not today, Jennifer," Uthmeier wrote.

SEN JOHN FETTERMAN CALLS FOR DEMOCRATS TO ‘RESIST’ ADVOCACY OF ‘EXTREME’ STANCES LIKE ABOLISHING ICE

Jennifer Cruz

Authorities were seen restraining Jennifer Cruz, who allegedly punched a Florida trooper during an immigration enforcement operation. (@AGJamesUthmeier on X)

Footage shows a chaotic scene as authorities attempted to detain Cruz. As several officers placed her hands behind her back and walked her toward one of their vehicles, Cruz is seen attempting to kick another female officer nearby. Cruz then smirks as the officers detaining her place her on the hood of a vehicle. Once placed in the back of the vehicle, 

A News4JAX reporter spoke to Juan Alvarez, the owner of the Mi Pueblo grocery store which was near where the incident occurred. He said he witnessed a traffic stop involving a state trooper. 

"ICE agents showed up with the state trooper. They detained the driver," he said. 

"And so yeah, they had an operation going on. And after that, they had detained another person. But it seems they got into an altercation with that person. It turned violent," he said, noting that more law enforcement showed up.

RON DESANTIS BACKS ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE FOR JACKSONVILLE OFFICIAL WHO WARNED PUBLIC OF ICE PRESENCE

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025. (Rich Pope/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shared Uthmeier's post and wrote, "Really bad decision to attack one of our troopers. This isn’t Minneapolis…" 

DeSantis also mentioned the incident at an unrelated press conference on Thursday. 

"I do know that there was a woman who came out and assaulted one of our troopers," DeSantis said. "Let me just tell you guys this is not Minneapolis. That is not going to end well for you in Florida."

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., quipped in a post, "Never go full Jennifer."

WATCH: ICE TAKES DOWN ILLEGAL ALIEN WHO ALLEGEDLY RAMMED LAW ENFORCEMENT VEHICLES, NEARLY RUNNING OVER OFFICER

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier speaks at the National Conservative Convention in Washington D.C., Sept. 3, 2025. (DOMINIC GWINN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

"This is how it’s done. In Florida, we respect law enforcement and have no patience for far-left extremists who choose to defend dangerous criminals instead of their fellow Americans. This isn’t Minneapolis. In Florida, if you break the law, you will pay the consequences," Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., asserted on X.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.
