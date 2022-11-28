Expand / Collapse search
Florida woman dies in test drive crash outside car dealership

FL man made a left turn in front of oncoming vehicles

Associated Press
A 76-year-old passenger was killed when a vehicle being test driven by an 86-year-old man turned into the path of a car just outside the Florida car dealership.

The crash happened Saturday evening in Winter Haven, which is between southwest of Orlando, Polk County Sheriff's officials said in a news release.

Investigators said the man test driving the 2023 Nissan Rogue made a left turn in front of an oncoming vehicle as they were returning to the car lot.

A woman died in a test drive crash outside of a car dealership in Florida. The 76-year-old passenger was killed by an 86-year-old man making a left turn in front of oncoming vehicles.

First responders found Jean Worme dead at the scene, officials said. The driver suffered minor injuries. The sales representative from the dealership, who had gone on the test drive, and the driver of the other vehicle were not injured, the report said.

Everyone in both vehicles were wearing seat belts, the sheriff's office said.

An investigation is continuing.