3 passengers not wearing seat belts die in head-on vehicle collision in Idaho

Three people died in a head-on vehicle collision on U.S. 95 near Coeur d’Alene on Friday, according to police.

A Ford truck traveling north on U.S. 95 crossed into the southbound lanes and crashed into a Subaru Legacy in Kootenai County at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Idaho State Police said Saturday in a news release.

Three people in the Subaru including the 30-year-old female driver, 62-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man, died in the crash, police said.

Police didn’t release the condition of a 37-year-old man driving the truck.

Police said no one was wearing a seat belt.

An investigation is ongoing.