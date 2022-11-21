Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Idaho
Published

3 passengers not wearing seat belts die in head-on vehicle collision in Idaho

The victims, ages 30 to 62, died after a Ford truck crashed into their sedan

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Three people died in a head-on vehicle collision on U.S. 95 near Coeur d’Alene on Friday, according to police.

A Ford truck traveling north on U.S. 95 crossed into the southbound lanes and crashed into a Subaru Legacy in Kootenai County at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Idaho State Police said Saturday in a news release.

Three people in the Subaru including the 30-year-old female driver, 62-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man, died in the crash, police said.

VIRGINIA POLICE SAY 1 DEAD, 1 INJURED AFTER CAR DRIVES INTO POTOMAC RIVER

A 37-year-old man collided into a sedan on the highway, killing 3 passengers in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. 

A 37-year-old man collided into a sedan on the highway, killing 3 passengers in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police didn’t release the condition of a 37-year-old man driving the truck.

Police said no one was wearing a seat belt.

An investigation is ongoing.