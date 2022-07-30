Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Florida driver arrested after allegedly playing 'bumper cars' in crash

Florida police say the incident stemmed from a domestic situation

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The driver of a car in Florida was arrested on Thursday and is being accused by police of playing "bumper cars" and causing a multi-car crash.

The incident happened on Thursday at around 5:30 p.m. when a red Ford sedan was intentionally hitting a black Mercury sedan in Melbourne, Florida, according to police.

Police learned that the incident stemmed from a domestic incident that involved the drivers, according to FOX 35.

The driver of a car in Florida was arrested on Thursday and is being accused by police of playing "bumper cars" and causing a multi-car crash.

The driver of a car in Florida was arrested on Thursday and is being accused by police of playing "bumper cars" and causing a multi-car crash. (Melbourne Professional Fire Fighters Local 1951)

The driver of the sedan allegedly sped through an intersection where it struck multiple vehicles, according to the report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The driver of a car in Florida was arrested on Thursday and is being accused by police of playing "bumper cars" and causing a multi-car crash.

The driver of a car in Florida was arrested on Thursday and is being accused by police of playing "bumper cars" and causing a multi-car crash. (Melbourne Professional Fire Fighters Local 1951)

Three people were ejected from a car, which includes a juvenile who had to be airlifted to a hospital.

The driver of a car in Florida was arrested on Thursday and is being accused by police of playing "bumper cars" and causing a multi-car crash.

The driver of a car in Florida was arrested on Thursday and is being accused by police of playing "bumper cars" and causing a multi-car crash. (Melbourne Professional Fire Fighters Local 1951)

Dominique Scott, 30, was identified as the driver and was charged with driving while their license was permanently revoked, aggravated abuse, and grand theft of a vehicle, according to the report. 

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.