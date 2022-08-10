Florida woman arrested for hurling uncooked steak at boyfriend of 20 years, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida woman was arrested Sunday after allegedly hurling a piece of meat at her boyfriend of 20 years during a fight.

Rochelle Wright, 42, is facing a charge of domestic assault, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Fox News Digital.

Police said Wright and the male victim, with whom she has been in a relationship for 20 years and shares a child, got into an argument and were "intoxicated" inside their Tarpon Springs, Florida, home Sunday.

Wright became angry and threw a piece of uncooked steak at the man while he was sitting on a chair, police said. The steak missed and hit the armrest of the chair and the wall directly behind him, police said.

Wright eventually admitted to throwing the steak because she was tired of his behavior and their arguing, the criminal complaint said.

Wight was arrested and booked into county jail on a misdemeanor charge. She was released from custody Monday on her own recognizance.