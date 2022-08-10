Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida woman arrested for hurling uncooked steak at boyfriend of 20 years, police say

The woman said she threw the steak because she had grown tired of his behavior and their arguing

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida woman was arrested Sunday after allegedly hurling a piece of meat at her boyfriend of 20 years during a fight.

Rochelle Wright, 42, is facing a charge of domestic assault, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Fox News Digital.

Rochelle Wright

Rochelle Wright (Pinellas County Jail)

Police said Wright and the male victim, with whom she has been in a relationship for 20 years and shares a child, got into an argument and were "intoxicated" inside their Tarpon Springs, Florida, home Sunday.

Wright became angry and threw a piece of uncooked steak at the man while he was sitting on a chair, police said. The steak missed and hit the armrest of the chair and the wall directly behind him, police said.

NAKED FLORIDA MAN WIELDING MACHETE TRIED TO STEAL ANOTHER MAN'S CLOTHES, DEPUTIES SAY

Wright eventually admitted to throwing the steak because she was tired of his behavior and their arguing, the criminal complaint said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wight was arrested and booked into county jail on a misdemeanor charge. She was released from custody Monday on her own recognizance.

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  