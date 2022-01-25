Florida undercover deputies involved in shooting at mall after gun deal operation turns into armed robbery

Two suspects opened fire at undercover deputies outside a mall in Florida on Monday after a gun buy operation turned into an armed robbery, authorities said.

The shooting unfolded around 4 p.m. outside the Westfield Brandon Mall while an undercover detective with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was meeting with two suspects at a pre-arranged location in attempt to buy firearms, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

The sheriff’s office released video of the transaction taking place inside the undercover detective’s vehicle, showing the suspects attempting to rob him at gunpoint. Undercover deputies waiting nearby then moved in toward the vehicle to help the detective, the sheriff’s office said.

As the suspects fled, they fired multiple shots at deputies, according to authorities. The deputies didn’t return fire, and no deputies or civilians were struck or injured in the incident.

Deputies arrested one suspect, identified as 19-year-old Jordan Gracia. The second suspect, whose identity was not immediately released, remained on the loose Tuesday.

Gracia has a lengthy criminal record, according to authorities, including past charges of armed burglary, juvenile in possession of a firearm, resisting arrest, and carrying a concealed firearm.

In connection to the most recent incident, Gracia faces a charge of armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, and dealing in stolen property. Additional charges are pending.