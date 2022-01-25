Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Florida man arrested at Waffle House after alleged outburst over bacon: report

Police say Alvarez was upset about how his bacon was delivered

By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
A Florida man was arrested last Wednesday for allegedly causing a disturbance at a Cape Coral Waffle House over the way his bacon was cooked, according to a report.

Martin Jose Alvarez, 28, is facing charges of disorderly intoxication, resisting an officer, and simple assault.

"You better cook the f----ing bacon right!" Martin Jose Alvarez is accused of yelling, according to Local 10. 

FILE: Police responded to a Waffle House in Cape Coral, Flordia, after reports of a disturbance at the store. Photographer: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Police said Alvarez was upset about how his bacon was delivered. The Tampa Free Press reported that the Alvarez is accused of shouting racial slurs at the workers and resisting officers until they threatened him with a taser.

Reports said Alvarez, 28, is facing charges of disorderly intoxication, resisting an officer, and simple assault. He is currently held at Lee County Jail, Local 10 reported. 

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Story tips can be sent to Eddie.DeMarche@fox.com and Twitter @EDeMarche.

