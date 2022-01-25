Florida man arrested at Waffle House after alleged outburst over bacon: report

A Florida man was arrested last Wednesday for allegedly causing a disturbance at a Cape Coral Waffle House over the way his bacon was cooked, according to a report.

"You better cook the f----ing bacon right!" Martin Jose Alvarez is accused of yelling, according to Local 10.

Police said Alvarez was upset about how his bacon was delivered. The Tampa Free Press reported that the Alvarez is accused of shouting racial slurs at the workers and resisting officers until they threatened him with a taser.

Reports said Alvarez, 28, is facing charges of disorderly intoxication, resisting an officer, and simple assault. He is currently held at Lee County Jail, Local 10 reported.