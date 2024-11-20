Florida sheriff breaks up alleged massive gang check fraud conspiracy

A massive check fraud conspiracy resulted in the arrests of three gang members following a yearslong investigation, authorities announced on Tuesday.

The alleged crimes victimized 200 people and businesses in Polk County, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Back in June 2022, Polk County Sheriff's office deputies responded to a call at a gas station resulting in the search for Tyler Jacob, a convicted felon known to be a member of the "Trap Boys" gang.

Although Jacob had tried to run away when he was apprehended, he was found with a handgun, ammunition, numerous fraudulent checks, checks that had been returned as altered, personal information of other people written in a notebook, 27 debit cards in other people's names, a computer and a cell phone, FOX 13 Tampa Bay reported.

The checks Jacob was found with allegedly belonged to businesses that had reported fraud on their checking accounts, and had been deposited into the accounts associated with the debit cards, U.S. Attorney Mark Handberg said.

Following a search warrant execution on Jacob's computer, investigators found check-writing software and copies of fraudulent checks, Handberg added.

Deputies later determined the information in the notebook was stolen and belonged to dead people, people who lived in assisted living facilities and people who were mentally incompetent, FOX 13 reported.

Suspect Jaquavious Green was stopped on gun charges when he was discovered to have blank checks, blank check paperwork and debit cards. Green also belongs to the "Trap Boys" gang, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

A similar story ensued when a third alleged gang member, Daquan Carey, was arrested on murder charges following a shooting in Lake Wales.

"When we arrested him, we fought with him," Judd said during the presser. "Our deputies put their lives on the line, and they got a gun out of his waistband. What else did he have? Checks, credit cards, and so we saw that we have the beginning of a large operation here."

Jacob and at least 19 conspirators are believed to have worked from July 2021 to November 2023 defrauding banks, credit unions and businesses throughout central Florida.

"These guys were kind of instrumental for this gang they call the ‘Trap Boys’," Judd said. "In fact, Tyler Jacob was known as the ‘Money Man’. He kind of perfected the scheme and was teaching it and bringing people in…. But, guess what? We flushed the ‘Trap Boys.’ They cease to exist. They’re in the toilet and down in the sewer. We’re going after their accomplices now. There are more flushes for this toilet."