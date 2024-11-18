Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

Florida man arrested after pretending to be undercover police officer to avoid background check

William Milstead, 64, was also arrested for impersonating an officer in 2002 and 2016

Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Florida man was arrested last week after state police said he pretended to be an undercover officer in order to avoid a background check.

William Dennis Milstead, 64, was charged with falsely impersonating a police officer, making a false statement to obtain property and using a two-way communication device to commit a felony, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Milstead was arrested after a real estate agency reported to the FDLE that he was attempting to lease a residential property without undergoing a background check.

MAN IMPERSONATING AS OFFICER FORCES WAY INTO ORLANDO HOTEL ROOM, ROBS WOMAN AT GUNPOINT: POLICE

William Milstead mugshot

William Milstead was arrested last week after pretending to be an undercover officer in order to avoid a background check with a real estate agency, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. (St. Lucie County Jail)

Milstead submitted a falsified letter to the agency claiming that he was an undercover FDLE agent working "off-grid," which is why he could not participate in a background check.

The fake letter, which had numerous grammatical, spelling and punctuation errors, was supposedly written by an assistant captain of the FDLE's "Off Grid Command Unit" explaining why Milstead should be an exception to the real estate agency's background check requirement.

GEORGIA MAN IMPERSONATING POLICE OFFICER PULLS OUT FAKE BADGE, ATTEMPTS TO ARREST REAL COPS

"We ask that you make an exception to limit the background/credit check on William Dennis Milstead due to the security needed to protect our agent safety and rely solely on this letter of recommendation from the FDLE and State of Florida," the letter reads in part.

It claimed Milstead's employment began with the FDLE in October 2006 and said he is "three years shy of reaching his 20th year retirement."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The FDLE said Milstead has 13 prior felony arrests and was charged with impersonating an officer in 2002 and 2016.

Milstead arrested by Florida officers

William Milstead, 64, was also arrested for impersonating an officer in 2002 and 2016. (Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

Milstead was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail on Nov. 13 and was released on Nov. 15 after posting his $11,000 bond, jail records show.

The case is being investigated by FDLE's Orlando office.