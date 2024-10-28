Florida woman calls 911 for 'pizza,' gets rescued from illegal immigrant during alleged rape attempt

A Florida sheriff says the creative thinking of one woman saved her from her alleged attacker when she called 911 with a smart message.

"I would like to order a pizza," a 911 call shared by Volusia Sheriff's Office on social media starts out. "I'm so stuck in here."

"Okay. Are you aware you're calling 911?" the dispatcher asks the female caller, who responds, "Yes, I'm sure I'm calling to that number."

Dispatchers were able to "triangulate her phone," Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood said, explaining that the victim did not know her location.

The victim was able to tell the dispatcher she was being held by an unarmed man. Once her location was determined, deputies were sent out.

"Deputies got out on foot, and began to search those ferneries," Chitwood said about the rural town of Pierson. "Eventually, they heard loud music coming from a field. When they approached the sound, they discovered a male on top of a screaming female."

"He’s trying to rape me. Can you help me?" the victim screamed once she realized someone was approaching.

"Thank you, Lord!" she repeatedly said while crying, after being rescued. "Thank you, Jesus."

"When you watch the video … if you're a father, if you're a grandfather, if you're a brother, and you hear those screams coming from our victim, it makes the hair on the back of your neck stand up," Chitwood said in the shared video.

The victim told deputies she had known her assailant, and she willingly went into the fernery with him to have a couple of alcoholic drinks, but that was "all it was supposed to be," Chitwood said.

"During this outing, he did a line of cocaine, and she said he did a 180, and he became extremely violent and wouldn't let her go and tried to rape her," Chitwood said.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Oct. 19. The suspect, 27-year-old Luis Diego Hernandez-Moncayo is in the U.S. illegally from Mexico, the sheriff's office confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Hernandez-Moncayo had applied for asylum the day before the alleged attack, Chitwood said.

"He's now sitting in jail, charged with attempted sexual battery, battery by strangulation, and false imprisonment, with an immigration detainer from the U.S. Border Patrol," Chitwood posted to X.