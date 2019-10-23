Florida police officers save 1-year-old child choking on cracker in dramatic bodycam video

Police officers in Florida have been hailed as heroes after dramatic body camera video showed how their quick actions helped save the life of a choking 1-year-old child.

Amanda Zimmerman rushed her son, MJ, out of their house in Kissimmee on Saturday after a Gold Fish cracker got stuck in his throat and stopped his breathing. The panic-stricken mother said she waved down a police cruiser that happened to be going down the street.

"I ran out in the middle and waved, and he got out and said, 'What’s wrong?' and I just handed him to him and said he’s not breathing," Zimmerman told FOX35 Orlando.

Body camera footage from the Kissimmee Police Department shows an officer sitting with MJ on his knee and repeatedly thumping on the child’s back. At least five officers responded to assist in the rescue.

“He’s not responding,” the officer says as he continues the modified Heimlich maneuver.

Moments later, another officer looks at MJ’s face and says: “He’s turning purple.”

The officers didn’t give up, turning the child over onto his back and tapping on his chest. As they continue their attempts to revive the child, Zimmerman can be heard screaming her son’s name in the background.

Sgt. Craig Putriment eventually used a CPR mask on MJ, who then took a gasp of air, FOX35 reported. Zimmerman said he had stopped breathing for 10 minutes.

The resuscitated 1-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Deputy Chief Betty Holland called the rescue effort an “amazing” display of teamwork.

"There’s no feeling like saving someone’s life and that’s what he did, that’s what they did," Holland told FOX35.

Zimmerman told the station that MJ is back home doing well and wants to meet the officers who helped save his life.