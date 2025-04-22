Expand / Collapse search
Vigilantes serve street justice after career criminal tries to rape elderly woman in broad daylight: report

One Bronx vigilante told the Post he would 'rock him again' if he ever came back

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
Alleged attacker beaten by Bronx locals after attempted rape of elderly woman Video

Alleged attacker beaten by Bronx locals after attempted rape of elderly woman

Oswaldo Ramos, 50, was charged after allegedly attempting to rape a 70-year-old woman in broad daylight. NYPD footage helped Bronx residents track him down. (Credit: NYPD)

In a midday attack that has rattled a Bronx neighborhood, a 50-year-old career criminal with 19 prior arrests allegedly attempted to rape a 70-year-old woman in broad daylight—only to reportedly be tracked down and beaten by outraged local residents the next day.

The incident unfolded around 1 p.m. Friday, April 18, near Creston Avenue and East 184th Street, according to a New York City Police Department press release. 

Police said the suspect, later identified as Oswaldo Ramos, approached the elderly woman from behind and attempted to sexually assault her before fleeing the scene on foot. 

But the community wasn’t about to let the attack go unanswered.

Surveillance image of Oswaldo Ramos, 50, wearing a beanie and dark clothing, released by NYPD in connection with an attempted rape in the Bronx.

In this image released by the NYPD, Oswaldo Ramos, 50, is seen in surveillance footage related to the attempted rape of a 70-year-old woman in the Bronx on April 18, 2025. (NYPD)

The NYPD released surveillance video showing Ramos moments after the alleged assault, scrambling to pull his pants back on. 

The footage, part of the department’s public appeal for assistance in identifying the suspect, quickly circulated online and among local residents. It was that video that helped neighborhood vigilantes identify Ramos the following day, according to reporting from the New York Post.

On Saturday, vigilantes cornered Ramos near Tiebout Avenue and East 187th Street—just blocks from where the attempted rape occurred—and beat him so severely he ended up in the hospital, according to the outlet.

"Yeah, we beat him up," one local resident told the Post, asking to remain anonymous. "You don’t do that, that’s something you don’t do. And if he comes back, I’m going to rock him again."

Another neighbor backed him up, saying, "We don’t tolerate that kind of stuff around here." Others in the area reportedly helped comfort the elderly victim immediately after the assault.

Oswaldo Ramos attempts to open a stairwell door, partially clothed, after an alleged attempted rape in a Bronx apartment building.

Oswaldo Ramos is captured in NYPD surveillance footage attempting to open a door in a Bronx stairwell shortly after allegedly trying to rape an elderly woman on April 18, 2025. Ramos was later identified and charged with first-degree attempted rape. (NYPD)

After the attempted rape, Ramos fled the scene and remained at large for roughly 48 hours. During that time, the NYPD continued to search for him, while community members stayed on alert.

Ramos was charged with first-degree attempted rape and burglary, according to the NYPD. Law enforcement sources said Ramos remained hospitalized as of Tuesday and had not yet been arraigned. The extent of his injuries has not been disclosed.

The alleged assailant’s criminal record is extensive. Ramos has been arrested 19 times, mostly for robbery and burglary, according to police. 

Surveillance footage shows Oswaldo Ramos, partially undressed, fleeing in a stairwell after an attempted rape in a Bronx apartment building.

In this surveillance footage released by the NYPD, Oswaldo Ramos is seen partially undressed as he flees the scene following an attempted rape of a 70-year-old woman in a Bronx apartment building on April 18, 2025.  (NYPD)

In one 2018 case, he reportedly stormed into a Bronx deli claiming to have just shot a cop and demanded money. Authorities later confirmed that no officer had been harmed.

Despite his long rap sheet, Ramos was free to walk the streets—until residents decided they’d had enough.

The NYPD is still asking the public for any additional information related to the original assault. Anyone with tips is urged to contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or submit tips anonymously online at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com