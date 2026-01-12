Expand / Collapse search
©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Secret Service aware of UMass Lowell-funded radio DJ’s directive to ‘kill JD Vance’

WUML volunteer resigned and authorities determined there was no immediate threat following the Bluesky post

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
EXCLUSIVE: A volunteer radio show host has resigned after authorities confirmed they are aware of a post on left-wing-dominated social media app Bluesky, in which a person advocated for killing Vice President JD Vance.

"It's simple, we kill JD Vance," said the person behind an account named hanslopez.bsky.social. The person identified themselves as a host of a radio show on WUML, which is funded by the University of Massachusetts at Lowell. The comment was made in response to another Bluesky user who claimed that, "JD VANCE THINKS BRITAIN & FRANCE ARE AMERICAS [sic] LIKELY ENEMIES."

WUML's website says that it has "given a voice to both the student body of UMass Lowell, and the greater Lowell community" for more than six decades.

JD Vance at White House press briefing

Vice President JD Vance during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026.  (Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Founded in 1952, WUML functions as a non-commercial FM station located in Lowell, Massachusetts, funded by the University of Massachusetts at Lowell, and fully managed and operated by student members, broadcasting both terrestrially and online," the description says.

When the school learned of the post, it contacted authorities, according to a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"UMass Lowell police promptly coordinated with the FBI, Secret Service and Haverhill police the same day to ensure an appropriate response," the school said. "Contact was made with the individual in question, and the necessary assessments were conducted in collaboration with federal partners. Authorities confirmed there was no immediate threat."

WUML radio station blue flyer

A flyer promoting UMass Lowell's WUML radio station from the WUML website, captured on Jan. 12, 2026.  (University of Massachusetts Lowell)

Secret Service confirmed to Fox News Digital that it was aware of the post. The Haverhill Police Department directed Fox News Digital to the FBI, which declined to comment.

"UMass Lowell takes seriously any threat of violence involving our community. Statements such as the post in question are inconsistent with the values of our democracy and our university," the statement continued. "The individual in question has since resigned from his volunteer role at WUML and removed the post from his Bluesky account."

JD Vance in New Hampshire

Then-Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, holds hands with his wife, Usha, during a campaign rally in Derry, N.H.  (AP/Steve Senne)

The school said that the person behind the violent rhetoric is an alumnus.

Several posts, including the one directed at Vance, have been deleted from the Bluesky account.

Peter D'Abrosca is a reporter at Fox News Digital covering campus extremism in higher education. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.
