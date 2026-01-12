Secret Service aware of UMass Lowell-funded radio DJ’s directive to ‘kill JD Vance’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: A volunteer radio show host has resigned after authorities confirmed they are aware of a post on left-wing-dominated social media app Bluesky, in which a person advocated for killing Vice President JD Vance.

"It's simple, we kill JD Vance," said the person behind an account named hanslopez.bsky.social. The person identified themselves as a host of a radio show on WUML, which is funded by the University of Massachusetts at Lowell. The comment was made in response to another Bluesky user who claimed that, "JD VANCE THINKS BRITAIN & FRANCE ARE AMERICAS [sic] LIKELY ENEMIES."

WUML's website says that it has "given a voice to both the student body of UMass Lowell, and the greater Lowell community" for more than six decades.

"Founded in 1952, WUML functions as a non-commercial FM station located in Lowell, Massachusetts, funded by the University of Massachusetts at Lowell, and fully managed and operated by student members, broadcasting both terrestrially and online," the description says.

When the school learned of the post, it contacted authorities, according to a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"UMass Lowell police promptly coordinated with the FBI, Secret Service and Haverhill police the same day to ensure an appropriate response," the school said. "Contact was made with the individual in question, and the necessary assessments were conducted in collaboration with federal partners. Authorities confirmed there was no immediate threat."

Secret Service confirmed to Fox News Digital that it was aware of the post. The Haverhill Police Department directed Fox News Digital to the FBI, which declined to comment.

"UMass Lowell takes seriously any threat of violence involving our community. Statements such as the post in question are inconsistent with the values of our democracy and our university," the statement continued. "The individual in question has since resigned from his volunteer role at WUML and removed the post from his Bluesky account."

The school said that the person behind the violent rhetoric is an alumnus.

Several posts, including the one directed at Vance, have been deleted from the Bluesky account.