Deadly avalanche claims 2 snowmobilers in Washington state backcountry, 2 rescued

Officials in Washington state announced Saturday that two men were killed last week when an avalanche struck a group of four snowmobilers.

The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office reported that the avalanche occurred Friday afternoon in a remote area near Longs Pass, a popular hiking spot in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

"On Friday, January 9, at about 4:00 p.m., four men recreating in the backcountry snow near Longs Pass in the mountains of northern Kittitas County were caught in an avalanche," the office said.

Authorities identified the deceased men as 38-year-old Paul Markoff, of North Bend, and 43-year-old Erik Henne, of Snoqualmie Pass. Kittitas County officials told Fox News Digital on Sunday that one of the deceased was partially buried by the avalanche, and his surviving companions tried to dig him out. The other man was found about four feet deep in snow by a K9 unit, the office said.

Deputies and search-and-rescue teams responded to the scene after two survivors, identified as Ian Laing and Patrick Leslie, were able to send a distress call using a Garmin satellite device, officials said.

The Northwest Avalanche Center, which arrived on the scene to help assess the accident, said one of the survivors was injured after being partially buried by the avalanche. The sheriff’s office told Fox News Digital that he suffered a knee injury, but characterized it as non-debilitating.

The other man was not buried by the avalanche, according to the Northwest Avalanche Center.

Responding crews reached the remote area using snowmobiles and carrying specialized equipment, according to the officials. The survivors were reportedly transported that evening.

Officials added that, after rescuing the survivors, conditions became too hazardous for crews to recover the deceased at night.

The following morning, personnel returned to the site with air support and three K9 units trained in avalanche search to help navigate the rough terrain.

Both men were then airlifted to a search base and placed in the care of the Kittitas County Coroner’s Office, officials said.

The men’s personal belongings, including their two snowmobiles, were also recovered, according to the sheriff's office.



"The Sheriff’s Office and KCSR (Kittitas County Search & Rescue) extend condolences to the families and friends of those lost," officials said.