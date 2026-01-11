Expand / Collapse search
Washington

Deadly avalanche claims 2 snowmobilers in Washington state backcountry, 2 rescued

Paul Markoff and Erik Henne died Friday near Longs Pass while 2 companions survived and called for rescue

By Bonny Chu Fox News
Officials in Washington state announced Saturday that two men were killed last week when an avalanche struck a group of four snowmobilers.

The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office reported that the avalanche occurred Friday afternoon in a remote area near Longs Pass, a popular hiking spot in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

"On Friday, January 9, at about 4:00 p.m., four men recreating in the backcountry snow near Longs Pass in the mountains of northern Kittitas County were caught in an avalanche," the office said. 

Authorities identified the deceased men as 38-year-old Paul Markoff, of North Bend, and 43-year-old Erik Henne, of Snoqualmie Pass. Kittitas County officials told Fox News Digital on Sunday that one of the deceased was partially buried by the avalanche, and his surviving companions tried to dig him out. The other man was found about four feet deep in snow by a K9 unit, the office said.

split photo of helicopter flying near road and snowy mountain

Search and rescue teams responded to the site where an avalanche struck four people on Jan. 9, 2025, at the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Park in Washington state.  (Kittitas County Sheriff’s Offi)

Deputies and search-and-rescue teams responded to the scene after two survivors, identified as Ian Laing and Patrick Leslie, were able to send a distress call using a Garmin satellite device, officials said.

The Northwest Avalanche Center, which arrived on the scene to help assess the accident, said one of the survivors was injured after being partially buried by the avalanche. The sheriff’s office told Fox News Digital that he suffered a knee injury, but characterized it as non-debilitating. 

The other man was not buried by the avalanche, according to the Northwest Avalanche Center. 

black and white dog looking outside window of vehicle

A K9 unit found a body buried four feet deep in snow at the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Park in Washington state on Jan. 9, 2025, after an avalanche struck a group of people. (Kittitas County Sheriff’s Offi)

Responding crews reached the remote area using snowmobiles and carrying specialized equipment, according to the officials. The survivors were reportedly transported that evening.  

Officials added that, after rescuing the survivors, conditions became too hazardous for crews to recover the deceased at night. 

The following morning, personnel returned to the site with air support and three K9 units trained in avalanche search to help navigate the rough terrain.

split image of helicopter above mountain and dog searching for people in snow.

A K9 unit searches for bodies in the snow after an avalanche struck four people on Jan. 9, 2025, at the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Park in Washington state.  (Kittitas County Sheriff’s Offi)

Both men were then airlifted to a search base and placed in the care of the Kittitas County Coroner’s Office, officials said.

The men’s personal belongings, including their two snowmobiles, were also recovered, according to the sheriff's office. 

"The Sheriff’s Office and KCSR (Kittitas County Search & Rescue) extend condolences to the families and friends of those lost," officials said. 

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.
