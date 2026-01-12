Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime

DOJ charges illegal immigrant with Tren de Aragua ties after Border Patrol shooting in Portland

Luis Nino Moncada charged with aggravated assault after allegedly ramming Border Patrol vehicle in Portland

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
Portland protests erupt after DHS links shooting suspects to Tren de Aragua Video

Portland protests erupt after DHS links shooting suspects to Tren de Aragua

Former Acting DHS Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli discusses Portland protests tied to alleged gang members and reviews new video from the Minneapolis ICE shooting.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The alleged Venezuelan illegal immigrant, suspected of being an associate of the Tren de Aragua gang, who was shot by U.S. Border Patrol agents in Portland, Oregon while allegedly trying to ram them with a vehicle was charged Monday by the Justice Department. 

Luis Nino Moncada is charged with aggravated assault of a federal officer with a deadly weapon, according to an unsealed federal complaint. 

"Anyone who crosses the red line of assaulting law enforcement will be met with the full force of this Justice Department," Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote on X. "According to a newly unsealed complaint, Luis Nino-Moncada — an illegal alien in Portland, Oregon with ties to Tren de Aragua — is alleged to have repeatedly rammed a Border Patrol vehicle, threatening the lives of federal law enforcement officers."

ANTI-ICE AGITATORS THREATEN AGENTS IN CHAOTIC MINNESOTA PROTESTS: ‘YOU'RE GOING TO F---ING DIE'

Portland illegal immigrants

DHS officials say Luis David Nico Moncada, left, and Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras, are Venezuelan criminal illegal aliens and suspected members of the foreign terrorist organization Tren de Aragua. The duo were wounded after being shot by a Border Patrol agent Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, when they allegedly attempted to run the officer and others over with their vehicle.  (Department of Homeland Security)

"He should NEVER have been in our country to begin with, and we will ensure he NEVER walks free in America again," she added. 

Federal prosecutors allege that Moncada and Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras, both suspected TdA gang associates, were in a Toyota Tacoma on Jan. 8 when USBP agents tried to conduct a traffic stop.

The agents were targeting Zambrano-Contreras for arrest. 

Moncada, who was driving the vehicle, entered the United States illegally in 2022, and was released into the country by the Biden administration. He has a previous arrest for driving under the influence and unauthorized use of a vehicle, authorities said, and was the subject of a final order of removal.

Zambrano-Contreras, the passenger, also entered the U.S. illegally in the El Paso, Texas, area in 2023. She played an "active role in a Tren de Aragua prostitution ring" and was previously involved in a July 2025 shooting stemming from a bad prostitution deal, authorities said. 

At the time of the traffic stop, federal agents ordered them to exit the vehicle, which they refused, prosecutors said.

TWO WOUNDED IN PORTLAND, OREGON, SHOOTING INVOLVING FEDERAL AGENTS: CITY

A damage Border Patrol vehicle.

A damaged Border Patrol vehicle that was allegedly struck by Luis Moncada during an attempted arrest, authorities said.  (Justice Department)

Instead, Moncada put the car in reverse and hit an unoccupied Border Patrol vehicle "with enough speed and force to cause significant damage," the complaint states. He then allegedly moved the car forward and reverse multiple times, striking the USBP vehicle several times, prosecutors said. 

Fearing that Moncada would strike the agents, a Border Patrol agent opened fire at Moncada before he drove off and fled the scene, prosecutors allege. He and Zambrano-Contreras were struck by gunfire. 

Moncada allegedly parked the car in an apartment complex and called 911. When responding law enforcement officers arrived and placed a tourniquet on him, he allegedly said f--- ICE."

Luis Moncada and a damaged Border Patrol car

Luis Moncada is accused of trying to ram his vehicle into a black U.S. Border Patrol car during an attempted arrest in Portland.  (Justice Department )

Both he and Zambrano-Contreras were taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds, authorities said.

During questioning, Moncada allegedly admitted to intentionally ramming his car into the Border Patrol vehicle in an attempt to flee.

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT UNSEALS MULTI-STATE INDICTMENTS AGAINST TREN DE ARAGUA LEADERS FOR VIOLENT CRIMES

Police in riot gear confront protesters outside an ICE facility during a nighttime protest in Portland, Oregon.

Police in riot gear face protesters outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility Thursday night, Jan. 8, 2026, in Portland, Oregon, as demonstrations erupted hours after a shooting involving a federal immigration agent. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

There was no body-worn camera footage from the six Border Patrol agents involved in the incident, the Justice Department said. Efforts to find footage of what happened on social media and through surveillance cameras have been unsuccessful. 

The shooting happened the same week anti-ICE protester Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot in Minneapolis by a federal agent while trying to allegedly ram him with his vehicle. 

The Trump administration has said Good was obstructing immigration enforcement operations and attempted to run over an ICE agent who fired in self-defense. Good was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Oregon officials condemned the shooting in Portland, with Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek, a Democrat, claiming it was "instigated by the reckless agenda of the Trump administration."

Renee Nicole Good seen on a cell phone video

Renee Nicole Good moments before she was shot and killed by a federal agent in Minneapolis.  (Obtained by Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Both shootings have prompted anti-ICE protests across the country and strong condemnations by many leading Democrats.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue