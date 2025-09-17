Nebraska man narrowly avoids getting run over by out-of-control vehicle at gas station

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Nebraska man is recovering after surviving a close call with an out-of-control car while he was washing his windshield at a gas station.

The caught-on-camera incident happened on Friday evening in Brady, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said on Facebook. The man, Brady Johnson, was struck in the lower leg by a car going "at least 65 miles per hour in the 40 mile per hour zone," deputies said.

Johnson can be seen on video after the crash, going to assist the driver of the car that appears to be a red Nissan.

Deputies say that driver of the car was taken to a local hospital by firefighters and "will be cited for reckless driving." The driver also faces charges for not having an operator's license, no proof of insurance and expired registration, according to LCSO.

Johnson "was not seriously injured and complained of pain later in the night when the adrenaline wore off," LCSO said in the post. His truck and a streetlight pole were damaged as a result of the crash.