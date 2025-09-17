Expand / Collapse search
Nebraska man narrowly avoids getting run over by out-of-control vehicle at gas station

Driver faces reckless driving charges after hitting man washing windshield in Brady

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Nebraska man narrowly escapes car crash police say was result of reckless driver Video

Nebraska man narrowly escapes car crash police say was result of reckless driver

Deputy-shared video shows close call that happened at a gas station in Brady, Nebraska, on Friday. Credit:  Lincoln County Sheriff's Office via Storyful

A Nebraska man is recovering after surviving a close call with an out-of-control car while he was washing his windshield at a gas station.

The caught-on-camera incident happened on Friday evening in Brady, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said on Facebook. The man, Brady Johnson, was struck in the lower leg by a car going "at least 65 miles per hour in the 40 mile per hour zone," deputies said.

Johnson can be seen on video after the crash, going to assist the driver of the car that appears to be a red Nissan.

AMAZON DELIVERY DRIVER LIMPS AWAY FROM HEAD-ON CRASH CAPTURED ON TEXAS DOORBELL CAMERA

  • Brady Johnson washes windshield
    Image 1 of 3

    Brady Johnson of Brady, Nebraska, was washing his windshield prior to the crash on Friday.  (Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

  • Brady Johnson runs away from crashing car
    Image 2 of 3

    Brady Johnson of Brady, Nebraska only suffered a minor leg injury following the crash on Friday, deputies said.  (Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

  • Brady Johnson ran far away from crashing car
    Image 3 of 3

    Brady Johnson got as far away from the crashing car in Brady, Nebraska, on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025.  (Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say that driver of the car was taken to a local hospital by firefighters and "will be cited for reckless driving." The driver also faces charges for not having an operator's license, no proof of insurance and expired registration, according to LCSO.  

Johnson "was not seriously injured and complained of pain later in the night when the adrenaline wore off," LCSO said in the post. His truck and a streetlight pole were damaged as a result of the crash. 
