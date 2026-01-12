Anti-ICE agitators swarm vehicle of conservative influencer Nick Sortor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protesters in Minnesota swarmed the vehicle of conservative influencer Nick Sortor on Sunday, shouting at him and yelling expletives.

Sortor said in a video posted on X that his car windows were smashed, and he was forced to drive away from the scene as protesters surrounded him.

"They then used vehicles to BLOCK US as we were running, forcing me to throw the truck off the road to go around them," he wrote.

"Then, it appears we were CHASED down the interstate by another one of their goons."

In another video posted to social media, Sortor shows his truck’s rear window bearing white spray-painted graffiti.

He then takes out frozen water bottles from the bed of the truck that he says were used by protesters.

Sortor alleged that protesters repeatedly threatened to kill him and fellow influencer Cam Higby during the encounter, but said both were safe and thanked officers with the Eagan Police Department for their help.

"They protected me when vioIent rioters were after us," Sortor added.

Protesters in multiple cities, including Los Angeles, Portland and New York, have taken to the streets in recent days after an ICE officer fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good on Wednesday.

The Department of Homeland Security alleges that Good "weaponized her vehicle" and "attempted to run a law enforcement officer over."

Video of the shooting has become a political flashpoint , with some saying it supports the government’s position that the agent acted in self-defense, and others saying the footage calls into question DHS’ explanation and raises broader concerns about the use of force by ICE officers.

The shooting remains under federal investigation.