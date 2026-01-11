Smithsonian replaces Trump portrait display, strips Jan. 6 and impeachment references from accompanying text

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Smithsonian Institution unveiled a new portrait of President Donald Trump last week, while removing most of the accompanying text that referenced his two impeachments and the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

The changes at the National Portrait Gallery’s "America’s Presidents" exhibit follow Trump’s accusations that museums are "woke" and biased, along with a White House order requiring the Smithsonian to provide extensive internal records by Jan. 13 or risk potential federal funding cuts.

While the institution previously displayed Trump against a black background with his hands folded in front of him, visitors will now see a new black-and-white photo by White House photographer Daniel Torok. The new portrait shows the president with his fists on the Resolute Desk, staring directly into the camera.

"For the first time in history, the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery has hung up an iconic photo taken by the White House honoring President Trump," White House spokesman Davis Ingle told Fox News Digital on Sunday. "His unmatched aura will be seen and felt throughout the halls of the National Portrait Gallery."

Previously, the text beside Trump’s portrait read: "Impeached twice—on charges of abuse of power and incitement of insurrection after supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021—he was acquitted by the Senate in both trials."

According to photos, the original placard has been replaced with a shorter one that only lists Trump’s years in office.

As of Sunday, Trump was the only president in the gallery whose display lacked extended text highlighting key events, according to the Associated Press (AP). By contrast, other portraits, including those of former Presidents Bill Clinton and Andrew Johnson, reportedly still note their impeachments.

The gallery said in a statement to the AP that "the museum has been exploring quotes or tombstone labels, which provide only general information, such as the artist’s name."

Fox News Digital reached out to the National Portrait Gallery for more information.

Trump praised the change in a post on Truth Social Friday, sharing a photo of the new display.

A White House official told Fox News Digital that photographs will be displayed until the institution completes an official painted portrait.

The changes were made after the White House ordered a sweeping review of all museums ahead of America's 250th anniversary of independence.

In an August post on Truth Social, Trump blasted the institutions as "woke," accusing the Smithsonian and other museums nationwide of promoting narratives that disparage the U.S. rather than celebrate its achievements.

