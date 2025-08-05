Man arrested with fully loaded AR-15 and knives outside Palm Beach airport frequented by Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities in Florida arrested a man early Tuesday morning after discovering a loaded AR-15 rifle and several knives inside a rental vehicle parked in a restricted area at a Palm Beach County Airport, according to law enforcement officials.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) deputies responded around 7:10 a.m. after airport operations staff reported a suspicious individual standing outside a dark-colored vehicle in a secure parking zone.

When deputies arrived, they found the man, later identified as Michael Rodrigues, 41, of no known local address, outside the vehicle, reportedly getting dressed. Deputies determined the vehicle was a rental and opened the glove compartment to retrieve the rental agreement. Inside, they found a fully loaded AR-15 magazine.

A full search of the vehicle uncovered a loaded AR-15 rifle and multiple knives hidden beneath a blanket on the seat. The man was taken into custody without incident and is currently being interviewed by detectives.

WOMAN WITH 'URGENT MESSAGE' FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP ARRESTED NEAR MAR-A-LAGO SECURITY CHECKPOINT

Rodrigues has not yet been formally charged, but the investigation is ongoing. Authorities are working to obtain a search warrant for further examination of the vehicle and any related evidence.

'COWARD' FACING CHARGES, ACCUSED OF TARGETING FEDERAL AGENTS WITH FIERY ATTACK AT LOS ANGELES HOTEL

The airport is known to be used by President Trump, though officials confirmed Trump is not currently in Florida.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A law enforcement source tells Fox News that no threats have been made and the motive behind the incident remains unclear at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Stepheny Price is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. She covers topics including missing persons, homicides, national crime cases, illegal immigration, and more. Story tips and ideas can be sent to stepheny.price@fox.com