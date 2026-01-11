Wild video shows federal agents detaining 2 men at Minnesota gas station as agitators gather

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dramatic videos show federal Border Patrol agents taking two men into custody at a gas station in St. Paul, Minnesota, as agitators continue to taunt and disrupt authorities in the area.

The videos, posted to X on Sunday afternoon, quickly drew thousands of views and appear to show Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino ordering a crowd to move back as federal agents attempted to remove a man from a vehicle parked at the gas station.

Multiple federal agents surrounded the parked vehicle as authorities repeatedly instructed bystanders to step back.

"Back up, guys, back up," Bovino says in the video. "We're going to back you on up for our safety and your safety… Stay there."

Moments later, agents force a man wearing a brown jacket to the ground and place him in handcuffs as agitators shout and car horns blare in the background.

Three agents are then seen carrying the man away from the scene by his arms and one of his legs.

In another tense moment captured on video, a Border Patrol agent again orders bystanders to move back.

After a man appears to resist, the situation escalates as several agents tackle him and place him in handcuffs.

He is then carried away by his arms and legs.

The confrontation comes amid heightened tensions in the Twin Cities following a fatal shooting Wednesday during a federal immigration enforcement operation, when 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent.

Federal officials said Good attempted to drive her vehicle toward agents during the encounter, a claim disputed by family members and some local leaders.

The shooting led to agitators taking to the streets and heightened scrutiny of federal enforcement activity in the city, contributing to repeated confrontations between demonstrators and federal agents.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security and for U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Stepheny Price contributed to this report.