Former Navy SEAL convicted for trying to harm police with explosives during California 'No Kings' protests

A former U.S. Navy SEAL was convicted by a federal jury on Friday of transporting explosives with the intent to harm law enforcement officers during planned "No Kings Day" protests in California, prosecutors announced.

The Department of Justice said Gregory Vandenberg, 49, was convicted of transportation of explosives with intent to kill, injure or intimidate and attempted transportation of prohibited fireworks into California after a five-day jury trial and roughly three hours of deliberation.

Prosecutors said Vandenberg was traveling from El Paso, Texas, to San Diego, California, to attend the "No Kings Day" protests in June 2025 when he stopped in New Mexico to purchase six large mortar fireworks.

"During this visit, he told the store clerk that he intended to throw fireworks at police officers at the upcoming protests. He asked detailed questions about the amount of gunpowder in the fireworks, their explosive impact, and their ability to harm others," the DOJ said.

Store employees became alarmed after Vandenberg repeatedly spoke about throwing fireworks at police and asked whether the store was going to track him, prompting them to record his license plate and contact law enforcement.

He was arrested in Arizona where federal agents discovered clothing displaying antisemitic, anti-Israel, and extremist symbols, including a t-shirt with an image of the Al-Qaeda flag.

A review of his phone also uncovered messages indicating Vandenberg harbored anger toward the U.S. government, including President Donald Trump, driven by his belief that the government was controlled by Israel and Jews.

"People in this country are free to hold their own beliefs and to express them peacefully," said Acting U.S. Attorney Ryan Ellison. "What they are not free to do is use explosives to threaten or terrorize others. Vandenberg intended to turn explosives into a tool of intimidation, and this verdict sends the message that attempts to substitute violence for expressing one’s opinion has no place in our communities and will be met with federal consequences."

The DOJ said the court ordered that Vandenberg remain in custody pending sentencing following the verdict, which hasn’t yet been scheduled.

He faces 10 years in prison.