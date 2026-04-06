Repeat offender with 19 felonies busted after wild caught-on-camera chase: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A repeat offender with a long and violent criminal history is back behind bars after leading law enforcement on a dangerous chase in a stolen vehicle, authorities said.

Deputies and officers were dispatched to an auto theft in progress on the west side of Olympia, Washington, where a suspect stole a Honda Civic and fled the area on April 4. Law enforcement quickly began searching for the vehicle.

A short time later, a Tenino police officer located the stolen car, but the driver refused to pull over, triggering a pursuit that moved north toward the more populated Tumwater area.

Dramatic video from the incident shows the suspect speeding through roadways as officers coordinate over the radio, at one point noting speeds around 60 mph and urging units to stop the vehicle before it reached busier areas.

REPEAT OFFENDER STREET RACING AT 106 MPH MOWS DOWN EMT AFTER PREVIOUSLY KILLING SOMEONE IN CRASH: POLICE

"If we get him below 50, take him out before it gets to Tumwater," one officer can be heard saying.

Authorities attempted to stop the suspect using a grappler device, but those efforts were unsuccessful. Spike strips were then deployed, slowing the vehicle. The suspect initially pulled over — only to take off again in a second attempt to escape.

REPEAT OFFENDER NEARS 100TH ARREST AFTER THEFT SPREE, DRUGS AND WILD HIGH-SPEED CHASE: POLICE

As the situation escalated, additional resources, including aerial support, were called in to assist in tracking the suspect.

With the situation escalating, a Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputy executed a precision immobilization technique (PIT maneuver), successfully stopping the vehicle. Deputies then forcefully removed the suspect from the car to prevent him from fleeing into nearby neighborhoods.

GOOD SAMARITANS HELP STOP ALLEGED PARK PREDATOR MONTHS AFTER REPEAT OFFENDER RELEASED: REPORT

Video shows deputies swarming the vehicle and pulling the suspect out as commands are shouted.

"Give me your hands! Give me your hands!" an officer can be heard yelling during the arrest.

Officials say the suspect had an active escape warrant tied to an assault case.

GOT A TIP?

The individual is a 19-time convicted felon with a record that includes serious offenses such as robbery, assault on law enforcement, unlawful possession of a firearm, burglary, and second-degree assault involving strangulation, according to authorities.

FOLLOW US ON X

Officials say his history also includes multiple convictions for attempting to elude police and possessing stolen vehicles, along with at least 10 misdemeanor convictions.

GET BREAKING NEWS BY EMAIL

Authorities say the suspect now faces new charges, including auto theft, attempting to elude law enforcement, DUI, and driving on a suspended license.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE US NEWS

"This type of repeat offender poses a clear danger to the public," authorities said. "Deputies didn’t take any chances and acted quickly to stop the threat before it reached a more heavily populated area."

Law enforcement credited coordinated teamwork between Olympia Police Department, Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol, and Tenino Police Department for safely taking the suspect into custody.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office for more details on the chase and suspect, but did not immediately receive a response.