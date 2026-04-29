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Manhunt

Florida man allegedly shot woman in neck, dragged her back inside before hiding in backyard pool

Robert Anthony Morgan, 40, allegedly told the victim's mother "she's fine" and threatened to shoot her if she called police

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
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A Florida man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting a woman in the neck and dragging her back into her home, authorities said.

Officers with the Wildwood Police Department responded around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to reports of an argument followed by a gunshot, according to an arrest report cited by WKMG.

When police arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the neck lying in a driveway. She was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

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Robert Anthony Morgan mugshot

Robert Anthony Morgan, 40, was arrested after allegedly shooting a woman in the neck and dragging her back into a home in Wildwood, Florida, police said. (Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Government agency)

Robert Anthony Morgan, 40, was arrested and charged with attempted felony murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and discharging a firearm in public or on residential property.

Police said Morgan was seen crawling under a partially open garage door before jumping into a backyard pool. Officers pulled him from the water and took him into custody.

The victim’s mother told investigators there was a history of domestic violence between Morgan and the victim. She said she saw him drag the woman back onto the property after the shooting, according to WKMG.

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Wildwood Police Department car and

Robert Anthony Morgan, 40, is accused of shooting a woman in the neck during a domestic dispute in Wildwood, Florida, police said. (Wildwood Police Department)

When she asked if he had called for help, Morgan allegedly replied, "She’s fine," and threatened to shoot her if she contacted police.

Authorities recovered a rifle from the garage floor and found blood in the street leading to the home, WESH reported.

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Wildwood Police Department car

Police said Robert Anthony Morgan shot a woman during an argument outside a Wildwood, Florida, home, leaving her with life-threatening injuries. (Wildwood Police Department)

The woman’s four children were inside the home at the time of the incident, according to reports.

Morgan, who has a prior conviction for felony battery, made an initial court appearance Monday and is being held without bond.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com
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