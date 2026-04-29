Florida man allegedly shot woman in neck, dragged her back inside before hiding in backyard pool

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A Florida man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting a woman in the neck and dragging her back into her home, authorities said.

Officers with the Wildwood Police Department responded around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to reports of an argument followed by a gunshot, according to an arrest report cited by WKMG.

When police arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the neck lying in a driveway. She was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

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Robert Anthony Morgan, 40, was arrested and charged with attempted felony murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and discharging a firearm in public or on residential property.

Police said Morgan was seen crawling under a partially open garage door before jumping into a backyard pool. Officers pulled him from the water and took him into custody.

The victim’s mother told investigators there was a history of domestic violence between Morgan and the victim. She said she saw him drag the woman back onto the property after the shooting, according to WKMG.

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When she asked if he had called for help, Morgan allegedly replied, "She’s fine," and threatened to shoot her if she contacted police.

Authorities recovered a rifle from the garage floor and found blood in the street leading to the home, WESH reported.

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The woman’s four children were inside the home at the time of the incident, according to reports.

Morgan, who has a prior conviction for felony battery, made an initial court appearance Monday and is being held without bond.