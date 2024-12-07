Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Florida man who was half-naked, 'high on meth' breaks into home, grabs carpet cleaner

Austin Alexander Smith, 23, told officers he did not recall what he was doing because he was high on methamphetamine

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
A Florida man is accused of breaking into a home where he was found plantless and holding a carpet cleaner, though he claims not to remember because he was on methamphetamine.

Austin Alexander Smith, 23, was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling and was booked into the Polk County Jail.

According to Winter Haven Police, residents inside a home on 6th St SW in Winter Haven, Florida, were suddenly awakened on Thursday at about 1:36 a.m. to a loud bang at the front door.

Austin Alexander Smith

Austin Alexander Smith (Winter Haven Public Safety Department)

The residents then discovered Smith in the living room wearing only a shirt but without pants or shoes while holding in his hand a carpet cleaner belonging to the residents.

One of them yelled at Smith, who then dropped the carpet cleaner and ran out the door.

Handcuffs on man

Smith told officers he did not recall what he was doing because he was high on methamphetamine. (iStock)

Minutes later, police located a person matching Smith's description walking in the area of Ave. M and 5th St. SW. The officers detained the suspect, and he was later identified by the resident as the suspect who broke into his home.

Smith had broken into the home by kicking in the door, police said.

Jail

Smith was booked into the Polk County Jail. (iStock)

He told officers he did not recall what he was doing because he was high on methamphetamine.