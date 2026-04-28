Body camera video shows police officer allegedly kidnapped by armed robbery suspect in roadside showdown

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Harrowing body camera video shows the terrifying moments a California police officer was allegedly kidnapped by an armed robbery suspect and forced to shoot him in the leg as the pair veered down a local roadway.

The incident unfolded around 5:16 a.m. on Feb. 20, when officers with the Antioch Police Department (APD) were dispatched to the FoodMaxx grocery store on Lone Tree Way regarding reports of an armed robbery involving multiple suspects, authorities said in a statement posted to social media.

As officers attempted to detain the individuals, one suspect allegedly attempted to flee the scene by ramming his car into an occupied police vehicle, leading to a physical struggle between the suspect and officer.

"During the altercation, the officer was pulled into the vehicle as the suspect drove forward, striking both a police car and a nearby store," the APD said.

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Surveillance video released by the department shows the moment a stolen Infiniti smashed through the front doors of the grocery store before two men climbed out of the vehicle and ran into the business. The suspects then allegedly threatened the store clerk with a handgun, police said.

Within minutes, an Antioch police officer pulled into the parking lot and attempted to block the suspects’ vehicle as another officer approached the passenger side and opened the door.

"Let me see your hands! Let me see your hands!" an officer is heard shouting.

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The suspect allegedly subsequently accelerated forward at a high rate of speed, trapping the officer inside the vehicle as he sped away.

"Stop the car! Stop the car!" the trapped officer, identified as Travis Donaldson, can be heard yelling.

"Get out of the car, bro," the suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Dominick Desouza, replied.

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Desouza is heard threatening to crash the vehicle as the pair continue to argue.

"Don’t do it," Donaldson warns. "It’s not worth it."

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"I got a family, bro" Desouza replied.

Donaldson then begins pleading with Desouza to pull over while also giving him an ultimatum.

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"Stop the car, or I will shoot you in the leg," Donaldson said.

Body camera video shows Donaldson firing a single shot into Desouza’s leg.

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"Officer Donaldson intentionally shot Desouza in the leg to reduce the likelihood of a fatality to Desouza, himself, and members of the community," the APD said.

Despite his injury, Desouza crashed into a parked car inside a residential neighborhood and fled on foot, but was located just minutes later, according to police.

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Desouza was subsequently taken into custody and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the APD added. Donaldson also only sustained minor injuries from the incident.

Desouza is charged with kidnapping, robbery, burglary and assault on an officer, according to authorities.

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Fox News Digital’s Adriana James-Rodil contributed to this report.