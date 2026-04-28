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California

Body camera video shows police officer allegedly kidnapped by armed robbery suspect in roadside showdown

Dominick Desouza, 23, allegedly threatened to crash the vehicle before the officer fired a single shot

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
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WATCH: Armed suspect drags police officer into speeding car turning arrest into rolling nightmare Video

WATCH: Armed suspect drags police officer into speeding car turning arrest into rolling nightmare

Body camera footage shows Officer Travis Donaldson being allegedly kidnapped by armed robbery suspect Dominick Desouza after being trapped inside his car in Antioch, California on Feb. 20, 2026. (Credit: The Antioch Police Department) 

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Harrowing body camera video shows the terrifying moments a California police officer was allegedly kidnapped by an armed robbery suspect and forced to shoot him in the leg as the pair veered down a local roadway. 

The incident unfolded around 5:16 a.m. on Feb. 20, when officers with the Antioch Police Department (APD) were dispatched to the FoodMaxx grocery store on Lone Tree Way regarding reports of an armed robbery involving multiple suspects, authorities said in a statement posted to social media. 

As officers attempted to detain the individuals, one suspect allegedly attempted to flee the scene by ramming his car into an occupied police vehicle, leading to a physical struggle between the suspect and officer. 

"During the altercation, the officer was pulled into the vehicle as the suspect drove forward, striking both a police car and a nearby store," the APD said.

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A group of suspected robbers smashing a stolen car into FoodMaxx grocery store in Antioch

Surveillance video shows a group of suspected robbers smashing a stolen car into the FoodMaxx grocery store in Antioch, Calif., on Feb. 20, 2026. (The Antioch Police Department)

Surveillance video released by the department shows the moment a stolen Infiniti smashed through the front doors of the grocery store before two men climbed out of the vehicle and ran into the business. The suspects then allegedly threatened the store clerk with a handgun, police said. 

Within minutes, an Antioch police officer pulled into the parking lot and attempted to block the suspects’ vehicle as another officer approached the passenger side and opened the door. 

"Let me see your hands! Let me see your hands!" an officer is heard shouting.

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Officer Travis Donaldson being pushed into a car in Antioch California

Body camera video shows Officer Travis Donaldson being pushed into Dominick Desouza’s alleged getaway car in Antioch, Calif., on Feb. 20, 2026. (The Antioch Police Department)

The suspect allegedly subsequently accelerated forward at a high rate of speed, trapping the officer inside the vehicle as he sped away. 

"Stop the car! Stop the car!" the trapped officer, identified as Travis Donaldson, can be heard yelling. 

"Get out of the car, bro," the suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Dominick Desouza, replied.

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Officer Travis Donaldson pointing a gun at alleged armed robbery suspect Dominick Desouza inside a car

Officer Travis Donaldson points a gun at alleged armed robbery suspect Dominick Desouza after being trapped inside his car in Antioch, Calif., on Feb. 20, 2026. (The Antioch Police Department)

Desouza is heard threatening to crash the vehicle as the pair continue to argue. 

"Don’t do it," Donaldson warns. "It’s not worth it."

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"I got a family, bro" Desouza replied. 

Donaldson then begins pleading with Desouza to pull over while also giving him an ultimatum.

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"Stop the car, or I will shoot you in the leg," Donaldson said. 

Body camera video shows Donaldson firing a single shot into Desouza’s leg.

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"Officer Donaldson intentionally shot Desouza in the leg to reduce the likelihood of a fatality to Desouza, himself, and members of the community," the APD said. 

Despite his injury, Desouza crashed into a parked car inside a residential neighborhood and fled on foot, but was located just minutes later, according to police.

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Desouza was subsequently taken into custody and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the APD added. Donaldson also only sustained minor injuries from the incident. 

Desouza is charged with kidnapping, robbery, burglary and assault on an officer, according to authorities.

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Fox News Digital’s Adriana James-Rodil contributed to this report. 

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
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