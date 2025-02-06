Florida sheriff asks Trump's ICE to remove Biden-era 'shackles'

A Florida sheriff said that federal immigration authorities need to remove the "shackles" from local law enforcement agencies so they can work hand-in-hand to make their communities safe from illegal criminal migrants.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told Fox News Digital that local departments could be the "biggest assets" for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Enforcement and Removal Operations in carrying out President Donald Trump's promise to deport illegal immigrants.

He highlighted the need for infrastructure to house migrants, saying federal authorities need to "take the chain off" local municipalities.

"There's got to be an infrastructure at the federal level to house these folks because we can scoop them up in large quantities because they're here illegally committing crime and or they already have," he said. "There's 1.4 million with a federal warrant or a removal order. If we can identify them, put them in the computer, we can go pick them up."

"You can't just flip the switch on and off. You've got to put infrastructure together. But we will be an ally at an even greater level than we already have been," he said. "We'll load up ICE with illegal immigrant criminals."

MEXICAN TROOPS BEGIN ARRIVING AT US-MEXICO BORDER FOLLOWING DEAL MADE TO PAUSE TRUMP-APPROVED TARIFFS

Polk County, which is located between the Orlando and Tampa metro regions, signed a memorandum of agreement in 2019 – during Trump's first term – to work alongside ICE officials.

"And they [ICE under the previous Trump administration] came and got a lot of people from us that we had arrested on other criminal charges. But we saw those numbers diminish under the Biden administration," he said. "You know, quite frankly, they thought it was better to keep criminal illegal aliens in this country so that they could victimize people than to get rid of them."

"I give great compliments to Gov. [Ron] DeSantis, to our speaker of the house, Danny Perez, and to our president of the Senate, Ben Albritton, because we're creating state legislation, and they're working on the details now to make sure that every government in Florida cooperates and has infrastructure to help immigration at a federal level," he said.

Read It – App Users, Click Here

Judd pointed out an information gap between local law enforcement and federal officials. He explained that migrants with an active deportation order are not listed in the National Crime Information Center, which is a central information database that law enforcement uses to see individuals' criminal history.

"I think that is an officer safety issue. When we stop vehicles, the people that we stop may very well be in this country illegally with an active deportation order, knowing, 'My Gosh, they've caught me.' But we don't know that," Judd said. "We also can't pick them up and hold them on this order to deport them because the federal government won't put it in the system. So we know we can be an even bigger help to ICE if they will make sure that they give us information to help them."

"We've got to have open communications between the federal government, between ICE and us, in order to help them," he said. "That's what we're working through right now."

TRUMP HAS BECOME 'GAME-CHANGER' IN CONFRONTING ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION CRISIS: TOM HOMAN

Judd said that last April or May under the Biden administration, his officers apprehended a criminal migrant accused of violently choking a victim. He said that, as customary for his agency, they contacted ICE and placed a hold on him.

"He left our jail in an ICE van, and we thought, 'Well, they're gone,'" he said. "Well, last month we found that same person again with a DUI with his brother, who is an illegal and drunk," he said. "We say, ‘Hey, we thought that we deported you?’ And then we followed up to find out that ICE would not put another hold on him because they denied the hold last April. So there's the problem."

WATCH: Sheriff Judd highlights criminal illegal migrant apprehensions

How illegal immigration affects Polk County

Judd provided examples of how migrant crime affected the residents of Polk County.

"The Biden administration allowed illegal Venezuelans here that were professional burglars, and they targeted our Asian-American friends who are here legally and owned businesses," he said. "In that instance, seven of the nine burglaries targeted Asian Americans."

"We also busted a group of Venezuelan migrants who had stolen millions of dollars across the U.S. and hundreds of thousands from victims in Polk County and Central Florida," he said.

"We also saw traffic fatalities, by illegals, who were driving without a license and with no license and no respect," he said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE IMMIGRATION COVERAGE

Judd said their crime rate is at a 53-year low due to their tough-on-crime approach.

"Our crime rate would be even lower if it weren't for the Biden administration allowing all the criminals here. Our victimization would be lower," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We wouldn't have the fentanyl problem. And we have had, what, a quarter-million or more people die of fentanyl overdoses," he said. "We can change this, and we will. We need the federal government to ramp up as quickly as they can and stand by for help."