Driver seen attacking Florida hotel owner over parking spot, reports say

Police in Florida said they're looking for a man who was spotted on surveillance video allegedly attacking a hotel owner over a parking spot earlier this year.

The Hollywood Police Department released the video on Friday showing the hotel owner speaking to the suspect, who then started beating the 69-year-old man.

“It’s amazing how people can do that, plus I was a senior citizen,” the owner, who identified himself as Rudy, told WSVN. “Next year I’m going to be 70 years old.”

Rudy, who owns the Shore View Hotel, told the television station that drivers who weren't guests at the hotel still used the parking lot often.

“People park in our spaces, even though they say ‘tow away’ and everything else,” he said. “They’ll park in our private property and go to the beach.”

Rudy told the station he asked the man not to park in a clearly marked parking spot on the property after he showed up on May 25.

“I asked him very kindly if he would move,” he said, adding that the suspect told him he was not going to move his car.

“He told me that when he comes to Hollywood, he parks wherever the ‘f---’ he wants to,” Rudy told the station.

“When I saw he was that hostile, I turned around and went to get my cellphone out of the office to call the police,” he continued.

Rudy said when he came back out of the office, the suspect was “smoking a joint.”

“He told me that because I was so nice to him, he would go ahead and leave, but after he finished his joint,” Rudy told the station.

“So I told him, ‘You can’t smoke because I’ve got a hotel full of people and kids here. The smell is everywhere. You can’t do that.'”

Rudy said it looked as if the suspect was going to leave, but instead, he attacked.

“Before I know it, he came back behind me, and he sucker-punched me,” Rudy told the media outlet.

The video showed the man punching the hotel owner repeatedly. Rudy was then seen kneeling on the ground trying to protect himself.

“I can’t defend myself like I used to, when I was in my 20s and 30s,” he told the station.

A woman who was in the car with the suspect tried to stop the attack, police told WSVN.

Rudy told the station he was badly bruised on his neck and still suffered from blurry vision.