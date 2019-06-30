Florida man's body parts found inside alligator stomach, officials say

Pieces of a human body were found inside of an alligator in Florida on Thursday, officials said.

Previously, investigators discovered the body of Michael Ford, 45, in a canal in Fort Meade, a city in Polk County roughly 60 miles east of Tampa, late last week, local newspaper the Ledger reported.

Someone reported seeing a piece of the man's body in the alligator's mouth.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) trapped and killed the gator which, according to Orlando's FOX 35, was 12 feet long and weighed 450 pounds.

A necropsy reportedly found Ford's hand and foot inside of the reptile's stomach.

Ford's body had cuts and injuries caused by the alligator. He apparently died by drowning, officials said. A toxicology report is pending.

Earlier in June, a 5-year-old girl was attacked by an alligator in the Florida Panhandle town of Lost Lake in Leon County. The girl was swimming in a lake with her grandfather when she was attacked, her family said.

The FWC warns to never feed an alligator and to "keep your distance if you see one."