Florida cop-shooting suspect linked to Black militia group; FBI joins manhunt: reports

The FBI’s office in Jacksonville, Florida, has joined local authorities in a manhunt for a suspect in Wednesday’s gunshot wounding of Daytona Beach police Officer Jayson Raynor.

A man identified as Othal Toreyane Resheen Wallace, 29, known as "O-Zone," is wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm, an FBI post on Twitter said Friday night.

"His whereabouts are currently unknown and he should be considered armed and dangerous," Amanda Videll, a public affairs officer in the FBI’s Jacksonville office, told the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

On Thursday, Atlanta-area police were alerted that Wallace's vehicle was believed to be in the Stockbridge, Georgia, area, FOX 5 of Atlanta reported. The vehicle had California plates, authorities said.

Wallace’s Facebook page suggests he is linked to the groups NFAC Black Militia, the New Black Panther Party, and the Atlanta chapter of the Huey P. Newton Gun Club, which is named for a founder of the 1960s-era Black Panthers, the newspaper reported.

NFAC stands for "Not F---ing Around Coalition," according to reports.

Debbie James, a spokeswoman for NFAC Global, claimed Wallace was terminated from the group in January and the organization no longer exists.

"It doesn't even really exist no more," the NFAC's Brandon Oliver told WKMG-TV of Orlando. "The NFAC, it's pretty much over."

Oliver claimed Wallace had recently devoted his life to God, according to the station.

Wallace has a long criminal history that includes aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, trespassing, resisting an officer and driving with a suspended license, authorities have said.

The FBI’s Twitter post included two photos of the suspect, one that appeared to be a mug shot from a previous arrest and another that appeared to be a screen capture from bodycam video footage that Daytona Beach police released earlier in the week.

The video footage showed Officer Raynor being shot around 9 p.m. Wednesday during a confrontation with a suspect identified by authorities as Wallace behind an apartment building, the News-Journal reported. Raynor was patrolling the area because of residents’ complaints about crime in the area, the report said.

On Friday, Raynor, 26, remained "fighting for his life" in a hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to his head, the News-Journal reported.

Raynor has had a record of heroic acts during his career, the newspaper reported.

For example, Raynor was one of several officers who helped convince a distraught woman not to jump from a local bridge in December 2018, according to the newspaper.

On Friday, actor Scott Baio posted a video, offering support for the wounded officer.

A reward leading to the capture of Wallace was doubled to $200,000 on Friday, the News-Journal reported. The additional $100,000 came from a single anonymous donor, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood told the newspaper.