©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Pennsylvania

Explosion at Pennsylvania senior home prompts mass casualty response

Emergency crews from multiple jurisdictions respond to Bristol, Pennsylvania facility where people were trapped inside.

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Explosion triggers rescue effort at senior living facility Video

Explosion triggers rescue effort at senior living facility

First responders search damaged structure after blast in Bristol, Pennsylvania (Credit: KYW via NNS)

An explosion and partial building collapse at a senior living facility in Bristol, Pennsylvania, triggered a large-scale emergency response Tuesday afternoon, with officials reporting multiple people trapped inside.

Officials said emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion on Tower Road in Bristol at about 2:15 p.m.

WPVI reported the explosion occurred at the Silver Lake Nursing Home, with multiple reports of people trapped inside.

Nursing home explosion

An explosion occurred at a nursing home in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Dec. 23. (KYW via NNS)

Fire and EMS crews from multiple jurisdictions were seen at the scene, with dozens of first responders assisting in rescue efforts.

PECO said crews responded to reports of a gas odor shortly after 2 p.m., at the Silver Lake Nursing Home.

While on site, PECO added, an explosion occurred at the facility. Immediately after the explosion, crews shut off the natural gas and electric service to the facility to ensure the safety of the first responders and local residents.

Nursing home debris after explosion

An explosion occurred at a nursing home in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Dec. 23. (KYW via NNS)

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro asked the community to join him and his wife Lori in praying for the Bristol community after learning about the explosion.

"I’ve been briefed on the incident at Silver Lake Nursing Home in Bucks County, and my Administration is in contact with local officials and first responders on the ground. @PEMAHQ and @PAStatePolice have offered their full support and any resources needed," the governor said. "The scene is still active, and folks nearby should follow the direction of local authorities."

This is a developing story, and details are still emerging.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.
