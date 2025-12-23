Explosion at Pennsylvania senior home prompts mass casualty response

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An explosion and partial building collapse at a senior living facility in Bristol, Pennsylvania, triggered a large-scale emergency response Tuesday afternoon, with officials reporting multiple people trapped inside.

Officials said emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion on Tower Road in Bristol at about 2:15 p.m.

WPVI reported the explosion occurred at the Silver Lake Nursing Home, with multiple reports of people trapped inside.

Fire and EMS crews from multiple jurisdictions were seen at the scene, with dozens of first responders assisting in rescue efforts.

PECO said crews responded to reports of a gas odor shortly after 2 p.m., at the Silver Lake Nursing Home.

While on site, PECO added, an explosion occurred at the facility. Immediately after the explosion, crews shut off the natural gas and electric service to the facility to ensure the safety of the first responders and local residents.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro asked the community to join him and his wife Lori in praying for the Bristol community after learning about the explosion.

"I’ve been briefed on the incident at Silver Lake Nursing Home in Bucks County, and my Administration is in contact with local officials and first responders on the ground. @PEMAHQ and @PAStatePolice have offered their full support and any resources needed," the governor said. "The scene is still active, and folks nearby should follow the direction of local authorities."

This is a developing story, and details are still emerging.