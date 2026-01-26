Federal appeals court sides with the Trump administration in Minnesota and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

1. Federal appeals court sides with the Trump administration

2. Anti-ICE agitators arrested outside Minnesota hotel

3. Trump has 'very good' call with Minneapolis Mayor Frey

WINTER'S WRATH – Storm death toll climbs higher as forecasters warn another big storm could be brewing. Continue reading …

LAW & DISORDER – 'Mob mentality' endangers officers amid anti-ICE unrest and chaos in Minneapolis. Continue reading …

COMMUNITY CHAOS – Teacher may be out of a job after posting 2-word message supporting ICE online. Continue reading …

MALWARE MONEY – 87 indicted in massive scheme that allegedly funded Tren de Aragua terrorists crimes. Continue reading …

SNAP ATTACK – Skier suffers brutal mauling after stepping within 10 feet of snow leopard for photo. Continue reading …

WAKE-UP CALL – Trump’s NATO warning pushes Europe to face the cost of defending itself. Continue reading …

SHIFTING NARRATIVE – Fatal shootings in Minneapolis put Trump immigration crackdown under midterm microscope. Continue reading …

RED PIPELINE – US ally Mexico becomes Cuba's economic lifeline after Maduro's fall. Continue reading …

PROMISES UNKEPT – Early Mamdani crackdown clouds affordability pitch as he pushes more costs on consumers. Continue reading …

LIBERAL PICK – Columbia University names new president that will take over in July 2026 amid federal scrutiny. Continue reading …

POLITICAL RECKONING – Charlamagne predicts political purge, prosecutions following Trump administration's end. Continue reading …

STAR SHAMING – Billie Eilish shares blunt nine-word message to fellow celebs amid Minnesota unrest. Continue reading …

‘GROSS’ – Slate writer under fire for questioning motives behind second lady's pregnancy. Continue reading …

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: Canada is a small power biting the hand that protects it. Continue reading …

STEVE MARSHALL – I survived Antifa violence — now Minnesota is repeating dangerous left-wing mistakes. Continue reading …

ROYALS REVEALED – Archaeologists uncover eerie Anglo-Saxon 'sand bodies' at nuclear power station site. Continue reading …

REGAL SPITFIRE – Queen Elizabeth caught on camera hurling shoes at Prince Philip in rare royal tantrum. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on airport architecture and Olympic outlooks. Take the quiz here …

BUCKLE UP – Major airline scraps two signature policies many passengers long depended on. Continue reading …

EAGLE EYE – National bird eyes highway traffic in winter weather from remarkable perch. See video ...

SEN. JOSH FETTERMAN – Dems' rhetoric against federal agents is not appropriate. See video …

KAROLINE LEAVITT – Tom Homan has Trump's full faith and trust ahead of Minneapolis trip. See video …

Tune in for more on Trump's trip to Iowa to kick off midterm campaigning as Republicans push for a ‘common sense’ agenda. Check it out ...

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













