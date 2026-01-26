Charlamagne predicts 'de-MAGA-ification' in future, like how 'Nazi ideology was outlawed' in postwar Germany

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Radio host Charlamagne tha God criticized the Trump administration during his Monday broadcast, telling listeners he believes there will come a day when President Donald Trump and his allies are prosecuted.

Charlamagne was one of many commentators reacting to the death of 37-year-old activist and nurse Alex Pretti following a confrontation with federal immigration agents. Debate surrounding Pretti’s death centered on the fact that he was carrying a holstered firearm, prompting a national discussion over whether individuals are within their constitutional rights to carry guns at protests, particularly during confrontations with police.

"How many people who serve this regime are going to continue to wipe their a-- with the document that represents the Supreme Law of the United States?" Charlamagne asked. "That document is the Constitution. I thought this document quite clearly outlined the structure of the federal government and guaranteed us fundamental rights. But clearly, that changed, and nobody told ‘We the people.’"

Charlamagne objected to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s rhetoric about the shooting, particularly how she spoke about Pretti’s possession of a firearm at a protest.

"You ask, ‘Why did he bring a gun to a protest?’ Why do people bring guns to Starbucks?" Charlamagne asked. "Now all of a sudden it's wrong to carry any and everywhere, even though we live in a country that lets you carry damn near any and everywhere. Well, that's what happens when you are under an authoritarian government. Okay? They are hellbent on distorting our reality."

He continued, "I’m gonna tell y’all something, America, I don’t know how dark or how bad things are gonna get, but I keep hearing people referencing 1940s Germany. But I want y'all to remember something when you are bringing up that history. The Nazis ultimately lost. Nazi ideology was outlawed through de-nazification. One day we will see the de-MAGA-ification of this country. It will come. And you know what else happened? Leaders of the Nazi regime were prosecuted and tried as war criminals."

The White House and DHS didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

