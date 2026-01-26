Trump has 'very good' call with Minneapolis Mayor Frey, announces border czar Homan meeting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump said he had a "very good" call with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and announced that border czar Tom Homan will meet with him, as riots continue to erupt in the city amid a federal immigration enforcement operation.

Trump shared the update in a post on Truth Social, signaling increased federal engagement with city leaders as authorities respond to the unrest.

"I just had a very good telephone conversation with Mayor Jacob Frey, of Minneapolis," the president wrote. "Lots of progress is being made! Tom Homan will be meeting with him tomorrow in order to continue the discussion. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Frey offered his own account of the call later Monday, outlining his position on the federal immigration enforcement operation and the conditions under which the city will continue cooperating with state and federal authorities.

"I spoke with President Trump today and appreciated the conversation. I expressed how much Minneapolis has benefited from our immigrant communities and was clear that my main ask is that Operation Metro Surge needs to end," Frey wrote. "The president agreed the present situation can’t continue.

"Some federal agents will begin leaving the area tomorrow, and I will continue pushing for the rest involved in this operation to go," he continued. "Minneapolis will continue to cooperate with state and federal law enforcement on real criminal investigations — but we will not participate in unconstitutional arrests of our neighbors or enforce federal immigration law."

Frey said violent criminals should be held accountable for the crimes they commit, not based on where they are from.

"I will continue working with all levels of government to keep our communities safe, keep crime down, and put Minneapolis residents first," he wrote, confirming he also plans to meet with Homan on Tuesday to discuss next steps.

The social media posts came hours after Trump spoke with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz about the unrest gripping Minneapolis in the wake of federal immigration enforcement actions.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the call during her Monday briefing, saying Trump wants to "let cops be cops" as authorities respond to the unrest.

She criticized Walz and Frey for what she described as encouraging anti-ICE agitators, which she argued contributed to the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, who were killed by law enforcement this month.

Leavitt said Trump wants the unrest to end immediately and outlined what she called a clear path to restoring law and order in Minnesota, beginning with a demand that state and local officials turn over illegal aliens who are incarcerated or have active warrants or known criminal histories.

Trump is also calling on local law enforcement to assist federal authorities by transferring custody of arrested illegal aliens and helping locate suspects wanted for crimes.

"We want to let cops be cops," Leavitt said.