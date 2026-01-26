Trump admin wins court victory freeing ICE agents from Minnesota protest restrictions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A federal appeals court sided with the Trump administration Monday in a ruling that blocks restrictions on tactics being used by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents while dealing with anti-ICE agitators in Minnesota.

The ruling by the three-judge panel 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals put a stay on a lower court ruling that prevented officers from arresting, detaining, pepper-spraying or retaliating against protesters in Minneapolis without probable cause as anti-ICE agitators continue to confront authorities carrying out enforcement operations.

"We accessed and viewed the same videos the district court did," the appeals court said in the ruling. "What they show is observers and protesters engaging in a wide range of conduct, some of it peaceful but much of it not. They also show federal agents responding in various ways."

The lawsuit alleged that federal authorities violated the civil rights of six protesters.

Last week, the court temporarily lifted restrictions on ICE agents' use of force against protesters in Minnesota. Monday's ruling grants a "FULL STAY," U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said.

"Liberal judges tried to handcuff our federal law enforcement officers, restrict their actions, and put their safety at risk when responding to violent agitators," she wrote on X. "The DOJ went to court. We got a temporary stay. NOW, the 8th Circuit has fully agreed that this reckless attempt to undermine law enforcement cannot stand."

In a Jan. 16 ruling, U.S. District Judge Kate Menendez sided with the protesters and issued the preliminary injunction. The plaintiffs sued the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and ICE over their treatment during immigration enforcement operations.

In her ruling, Menendez found the plaintiffs were likely to succeed on claims that federal agents violated their First and Fourth Amendment rights during protests and observation of ICE activity tied to Operation Metro Surge in the Twin Cities.

She cited incidents in which ICE agents allegedly used pepper spray, pointed weapons, made arrests and conducted traffic stops against individuals who were peacefully observing or protesting immigration enforcement.