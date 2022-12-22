FBI responds to Twitter Files bombshell, Zelenskyy appeals to GOP critics and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TWITTER FILES FALLOUT - FBI responds to Twitter bombshell including multimillion-dollar payment. Continue reading …

DIRE APPEAL - Ukrainian President Zelenskyy appeals to Republican critics during speech to joint meeting of Congress. Continue reading …

SPENDING STUMBLE - Senate adjourns without vote as immigration fight stalls $1.7 trillion omnibus bill. Continue reading …

FTX FRAUD - Sam Bankman-Fried's former associates plead guilty. Continue reading …

DON'T STOP BELIEVIN' - Journey's Jonathan Cain facing cease-and-desist order from bandmate after performance at Trump event. Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

‘HARD TIMES’ – Congress eyes monster spending bill as Americans can’t afford Christmas gifts. Continue reading …

BANKROLLED BY BORROWED MONEY - Omnibus spending bill ripped as attempt to brand GOP as Christmas 'Scrooge.' Continue reading …

‘ABOMINATION’ - Sen. Rand Paul says he's airing some grievances 'early' ahead of annual 'Festivus' report. Continue reading …

NO EVIDENCE - Dems release report on Trump tax returns, revealing income, taxes paid, IRS audit. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…





MEDIA

‘FEEL CONDESCENDED TO’ - Disaffected Democrats turn to DeSantis over party's intolerance, wokeness. Continue reading …

BRITISH MONARCHY ‘RACIST?’ - NY Times op-ed blasted for arguing royal family should be dismantled. Continue reading …

‘GREAT LEADER’ - President Biden tells Zelenskyy he was named TIME's 'Man of the Year.' Continue reading …

OMNIBUS BLISTERED - 'Monstrosity' omnibus bill ripped by WSJ columnist. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS - Congress crafted a dirty system that's bankrupting America. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON - Zelenskyy's visit represented 'bipartisan masochism.' Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

A STAR IS BORN - How Ben Affleck, Matt Damon went from ‘drama geeks’ to movie stars. Continue reading …

‘DANGEROUS AND DIFFICULT’ - America’s deadliest jobs revealed. Continue reading …

BATTLE ‘FOR THE SOUL’ - Defrocked priest makes stunning claim about Catholic bishops and powerful Dems. Continue reading …

BATTERED BY VIOLENCE - Five US cities still face sky-high murder rates after 2020's record bloodshed. Continue reading …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Fox News finding massive groups of migrants crossing into Texas despite freezing weather. See video …

WATCH: Jason Chaffetz: Elon Musk is who you want running companies. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Zelenskyy is demanding regime change in Russia, just like in Iraq and Libya, and a long list of other failed states. Except this time, in the heart of the Eurasian landmass, next door to the entire civilized world. That's what Zelenskyy has called for repeatedly, and every dollar we send to him goes toward that end."

- TUCKER CARLSON

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.