Journey's Jonathan Cain facing cease-and-desist order from bandmate after performance at Trump event

Two members of the decades-old rock band Journey might be heading separate ways after a recent cease-and-desist order.

Guitarist Neal Schon served keyboardist Jonathan Cain with the order after he performed "Don't Stop Believin'" for former President Donald Trump last month at Mar-a-Lago, according to a Variety exclusive.

Video on Twitter showed Cain, 71, playing the keyboard on stage at an event while a handful of women, including Marjorie Taylor Greene, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Kari Lake, sang along at the podium.

Cain has been a part of Trump's inner circle for a long time and has been seen with the former president at various events over the years. His wife, Paula White, is a televangelist who also works as Trump's spiritual adviser.

Variety obtained the letter served to Cain, which accuses him of politicizing the band. Part of it reads as follows:

"Although Mr. Cain is free to express his personal beliefs and associations, when he does that on behalf of Journey or for the band, such conduct is extremely deleterious to the Journey brand as it polarizes the band’s fans and outreach. Journey is not, and should not be, political."

"Mr. Cain has no right to use Journey for politics. His politics should be his own personal business. He should not be capitalizing on Journey’s brand to promote his personal political or religious agenda to the detriment of the band."

Cain and Schon have reportedly been at odds for a while, with a legal battle taking place in the fall over Schon's alleged denied access to the band's American Express card and its records.

Cain's lawyer argued Schon's access to the corporate account was limited because he charged more than $1 million in "improper personal expenses" to the card.

The letter acknowledges the strained relationship between the band members by stating its intention is not to "further add to the animosity."

Cain, Schon and estranged singer Steve Perry wrote the 1981 hit, which regained popularity in 2007 when the "The Sopranos" used it in the show's final episode.

Schon and Perry have openly expressed their dissatisfaction over the song bring used during Trump's early campaign rallies. Artists like the Rolling Stones, Aerosmith and Tom Petty have expressed the same feelings.

In 2020, Schon said he is not a fan of mixing "religion and politics" and said Journey's music is not "one of religion – Democratic or Republican." He added he has butted heads with Cain and his wife over this opinion and feels like he is defending Journey's legacy alone.

"I’ve had to fight this whole time to protect the brand I built with Steve Perry, way before Gregg [Rolie] and I picked Cain to replace himself when he wanted to retire from the road back then. Well frankly, I’m tired of having to defend all by myself."

A spokesman for Cain said Schon is falsely claiming the song has been used at political rallies and is now "just frustrated he keeps losing in court."