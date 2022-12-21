JESSE WATTERS: Congress crafted a dirty system that's bankrupting America

Jesse Watters lambasts lawmakers for rushing the process to pass an omnibus spending bill ahead of 2023 on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Down in D.C., they don't understand the meaning of Christmas either. For them, Christmas is all about getting. This year, they're stuffing their stockings with pork and putting billions more in goodies under their tree. You might have heard of this omnibus bill, $1.7 trillion behemoth that Congress is forcing through before Christmas. Guess how many pages it is — 4,000 pages chock-full of pet projects. No one has time to read it.

OMNIBUS SPENDING BILL RIPPED AS ATTEMPT TO BRAND GOP AS CHRISTMAS 'SCROOGE'

…

You see, the bill funds the federal government for the next year and if Congress doesn't pass it, the government shuts down. People get laid off and they put chains around the national parks. They know nobody wants that, so they shove in anything they want. It's by design.

Washington didn't always work like this. Up until 25 years ago, this never happened. They used to have federal spending figured out months in advance until politicians realized they can hold the Capitol hostage by delaying it until December and this week, Democrats dumped 4,000 pages at 1:30 in the morning and told everybody to vote yes, if you want to see your family this Christmas. Who cares if we tack on another trillion to the national debt or supercharge inflation? Nobody wants to look like the bad guy, so they just pass it without reading it.