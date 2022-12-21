President Biden tells Zelenskyy he was named TIME’s ‘Man of the Year’ during White House visit

President Biden told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he was "The Man of the Year" during a meeting between the two world leaders at the White House.

During the sit-down Biden reinforced that the United States stands with the people of Ukraine, as well as Zelenskyy, who Biden said was a "great leader."

"And by the way, we have a famous thing that occurs once a year, we pick the Man of the Year in TIME Magazine—you were the Man of the Year in the United States of America, so welcome, we have a lot to talk about," Biden said before opening the floor to Zelenskyy.

UKRAINE'S ZELENSKYY VISITS FRONTLINE AS PUTIN CONCEDES SITUATION 'EXTREMELY DIFFICULT' IN ANNEXED REGIONS

Earlier this month, TIME revealed Zelenskyy as the magazine’s "Person of the Year," beating out nine other individuals or groups who were part of the list. "The spirit of Ukraine" was also honored as part of the reveal.

Zelenskyy was highly favored to win, beating out Wyoming Reppublican Rep. Liz Cheney, Twitter CEO Elon Musk, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, among others.

On Wednesday, he arrived in Washington for a meeting with Biden, for a joint press conference at the White House and an address to a joint meeting of Congress 10 months after Russia’s invasion. He arrives just as lawmakers are trying to pass a $1.7 trillion spending bill that includes another $45 billion in Ukraine military and humanitarian aid, which would bring total U.S. spending on Ukraine to $110 billion if passed.

PUTIN LANDS IN BELARUS TO PRESSURE ALLY TO JOIN THE OFFENSIVE IN UKRAINE WAR

Biden and Zelenskyy are set to review U.S. sanctions against Russia and examine new ways to choke off Russian funding for its war effort. The U.S. and members of the G7 have already agreed not to finance the transport of Russian oil unless that oil is priced at $60 a barrel, as a way to limit Russia’s ability to generate funding through energy exports.

The White House said this week that Zelenskyy’s surprise visit to the U.S. Capitol should be seen by Russia as a sign that America will continue to devote political and financial support to Ukraine for the long haul.

"This is about sending a message to Putin and sending a message to the world that America will be there for Ukraine for as long as it takes," a senior administration official said late Tuesday.

Fox News’ Peter Kasperowicz contributed to this report.