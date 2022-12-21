NY Times op-ed blasted for arguing royal family should be dismantled after 'Harry & Meghan' show

Critics are outraged at The New York Times for a recent op-ed calling to "dismantle" the Royal family following the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's controversial Netflix docuseries.

Author and Fox News contributor Douglas Murray joined "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to discuss his disdain for the push over the couple's racism allegations against the British monarchy and press.

"If they had any actual evidence of racism in the Royal family, would have used it by now," Murray told co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy. "They haven't got any. They've taken their millions of dollars and spilled very small little bits of household gossip. It's The New York Times that has now decided on the back of this that Britain should abolish the monarchy because of these non-revelations by this couple. It's quite extraordinary. It's very typical."

"I've said this to the face of New York Times journalists myself, I did so on stage in Toronto recently, The New York Times lies about Britain all the time," he continued. "It tries to interfere in British affairs all the time. And if the Times of London, by contrast, wrote and said that, I don't know, America should dismantle Congress, Americans would be pretty annoyed. Same thing."

The New York Times published an op-ed earlier this week, after the release of Harry and Meghan's six-part Netflix series "Harry & Meghan," with calls to "dismantle" the Royal family.

The op-ed follows the release of the duo's new series "Harry & Meghan," in which they detail everything from how they met and fell in love, to why they stepped back from the crown.

But the film, which included a series of experts and historians calling out the United Kingdom for its past colonialism, has garnered sharp criticism over the couple's claims of racism within the palace and the British tabloids.

Fox Nation host Piers Morgan also scrutinized The New York Times for publishing the article, which he called a "shameful trashing" of British culture.

"My god.. New York Times publishes a shameful trashing of Britain & our Royal Family, including demand for the Monarchy to be dismantled," he wrote. "This is what the Sussexes have done with all their lies - made the world view us as a bunch of callous racists."

The op-ed suggests Meghan had to pay "with her life" to marry Prince Harry, and they were forced to step back from the institution to save their own lives.

Roxane Gay wrote that, "Harry and Meghan seemed content to be part of the royal family if only the royal family had been willing to embrace change. But the monarchy doesn’t need to be changed. It needs to be dismantled. If Harry and Meghan were to have acknowledged that, it would have made their story infinitely more interesting."

Some critics have been quick to call out the hypocrisy from the pair's continued presence in the media spotlight.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Columnist Paul Zeise also shot back at the op-ed, calling out the couple for continuing to run into the "spotlight," even after Meghan detailed the tremendous impact negative media coverage had on her during her time in the United Kingdom during the series.

"I feel so badly for these two, what a hard life they must have," he wrote on Twitter. "Here is an interesting concept - if you don't like being in the spotlight, stop running to every camera you can get in front of to whine about how hard your life is."

Reports surfaced suggesting Harry and Meghan are calling for an apology from the royal family following the release of the series, before they agree to attend the coronation of King Charles III next year.