FBI releases new poster, photos of UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect

The FBI published a new wanted poster for the man suspected of murdering UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson on Sunday.

The poster reiterates the FBI's ongoing offer of up to $50,000 in reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest. Images included in the poster show the suspect inside a taxi cab and walking on a sidewalk.

"The FBI's New York Field Office is assisting the New York City Police Department in seeking the public's assistance in identifying the unknown suspect responsible for the shooting death of a 50-year-old male victim outside of 1335 Avenue of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan, New York City, New York, at approximately 6:40 a.m., on the morning of December 4, 2024," the poster reads.

"If you have any information concerning this case, please contact the FBI's Toll-Free tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the New York City Police Department's Toll-Free tipline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). You may also contact your local FBI office or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov," the document continues.

Both the NYPD and the FBI are investigating the murder. The suspect was seen entering the Port Authority bus station shortly after the attack, leading investigators to believe he is no longer in New York City.

Police recovered a backpack linked to the suspect inside Central Park this weekend. It contained Monopoly money and a jacket. NYPD divers also scoured a nearby lake in Central Park on Sunday.

Retired FBI agent Scott Duffey told Fox News Digital that the backpack will be taken to a lab in Queens for forensic testing, where it will undergo trace evidence processing.

"[It's] a process for hair, fibers [and] DNA," Duffey explained Saturday. "If he holds his hand against the strap and tightens the buckle like most of us do, that is where DNA most likely can be found. And zippers."

The manhunt has now spread into multiple states and entered its fifth day on Sunday. The New York City bus station the suspect used serves routes that could have taken him to New Jersey, north toward Boston or south toward Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

Former Washington, D.C., homicide detective Ted Williams said the Monopoly money in the backpack is the "killer playing games with the authorities. All part of a cat and mouse game."

"This killer knew they would more likely than not find the backpack, and he is leaving breadcrumbs to let [the] authorities know that he is in control, not them," he said.