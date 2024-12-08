Donald Trump on FBI Director Christopher Wray: 'He invaded my home'

President-elect Donald Trump said he wasn't thrilled with FBI Director Christopher Wray on Sunday, saying Wray invaded his home during an interview on "Meet the Press."

"He invaded my home. I’m suing the country over it. He invaded Mar-a-Lago. I’m very unhappy with the things he’s done. And crime is at an all-time high. Migrants are pouring into the country that are from prisons and from mental institutions, as we’ve discussed. I can’t say I’m thrilled. I don’t want to, again, I don’t want to be Joe Biden and give you an answer and then do the exact opposite," he told NBC News host Kristen Welker.

Trump installed Wray as the FBI director in his first term and recently announced his plan to nominate Kash Patel to the FBI Director position.

"What I’m going to say is, I certainly can not be happy with him. Take a look at what’s happened. And then when I was shot in the ear, he said, maybe it was shrapnel. Where’s the shrapnel coming from? Is it coming from heaven? I don’t think so. So we need somebody to – you know, I have a lot of respect for the FBI. But the FBI’s respect has gone way down over the last number of years," Trump said.

Welker said that Trump would need to fire Wray in order to make room for Patel.

"If Kash gets in, he’ll be taking somebody’s place and that somebody is the man you’re talking about," Trump said.

Wray is currently serving a 10-year appointment which began in 2017.

Wray could opt to voluntarily vacate the position on his own before Trump's inauguration, though he has not yet said whether he plans to do so. If Wray does not voluntarily vacate his position, Trump could be the only president in U.S. history to have fired and installed two separate FBI directors.

Trump sent a message to Harris backers during the interview as well.

"I’m going to treat you every bit as well as I have treated the greatest MAGA supporters," Trump said, responding to a question about what he wanted to tell the people who didn't vote for him.

"These people are so dedicated to making America great again, it’s very simple. And I’m going to treat them just the same as I treat MAGA. We’ll treat everybody good. We want success for our country, we want safety for our country," the president-elect added.

