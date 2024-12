Newly obtained video shows the moment UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot at close range in midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning, outside the Hilton Hotel.

In the chilling video obtained by Fox News Digital, Thompson is seen walking down a New York City sidewalk when a masked man wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt and a backpack walks up behind him and raises a handgun with glove-covered hands.

The culprit fires off several shots. At one point, the gun appears to jam. The assailant then appears to smack the gun on the side while walking toward the victim, who is attempting to get away.

As he gets closer to Thompson, the man appears to continue to struggle with the pistol, possibly firing off one more round at the victim who appears to be struggling to move.

A terrorized pedestrian is seen feeling as the shooting happens just feet away.

The culprit then walked between two vehicles, got onto an e-Citi bike then disappeared into Central Park, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) said.

The suspect remains at large. The NYPD released new images of the suspect Wednesday afternoon.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul released a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

"Earlier today I was briefed by the Superintendent of the New York State Police on the horrific and targeted shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan," Hochul said. "I directed the State Police to provide NYPD with any necessary assistance with the investigation to ensure the safety of all New Yorkers. Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of Mr. Thompson and we are committed to ensuring the perpetrator is brought to justice."

New York City Crimestoppers is offering a combined reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA. Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website by visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.com.