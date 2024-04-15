FBI opens criminal probe into Baltimore bridge collapse: AP source

The FBI has opened a criminal investigation into the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore, The Associated Press has confirmed from a source.

The probe, first reported by the Washington Post, centers on the 985-foot container ship, the Dali, looking at least in part into whether the crew left the Port of Baltimore knowing the vessel had serious system problems.

Authorities are looking into the events leading up to the moment the ship lost power before slamming into one of the bridge’s support pillars, the Post reported, citing two U.S. officials familiar with the matter.



In a statement to Fox News Digital, the FBI confirmed the bureau "is present aboard the cargo ship Dali conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity."

"There is no other public information available, and we will have no further comment," it added.

"My office generally will not confirm the existence of or otherwise comment about investigations," Erek L. Barron, the U.S. Attorney for Maryland, said in a statement to the Post. "However, the public should know, whether it’s gun violence, civil rights abuse, financial fraud, or any other threat to public safety or property, we will seek accountability for anyone who may be responsible."

The criminal investigation is separate from the one being conducted by the National Transportation Safety Board to determine the cause of the collapse and evaluate safety measures.

President Biden and Democratic Maryland Gov. Wes Moore have pledged to hold the appropriate parties responsible.

The White House quickly ruled out any nefarious action or terror after the March 26 collapse. Six construction crew members died, while two others survived.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.