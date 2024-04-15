Expand / Collapse search
FBI opens criminal probe into Baltimore bridge collapse: AP source

FBI investigation into Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse reportedly centers on crew of container ship Dali

Danielle Wallace
The FBI has opened a criminal investigation into the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore, The Associated Press has confirmed from a source.

The probe, first reported by the Washington Post, centers on the 985-foot container ship, the Dali, looking at least in part into whether the crew left the Port of Baltimore knowing the vessel had serious system problems. 

Authorities are looking into the events leading up to the moment the ship lost power before slamming into one of the bridge’s support pillars, the Post reported, citing two U.S. officials familiar with the matter.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the FBI confirmed the bureau "is present aboard the cargo ship Dali conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity."

"There is no other public information available, and we will have no further comment," it added. 

Baltimore bridge collapse aerial view

This satellite image shows the bow of the container ship Dali remaining stuck underneath sections of the fallen Francis Scott Key Bridge, while salvage crews and barges with cranes continue removing debris and hundreds of shipping containers still on board the vessel, in Baltimore on Monday, April 8, 2024. (Satellite image ©2024 Maxar Technologies via AP)

"My office generally will not confirm the existence of or otherwise comment about investigations," Erek L. Barron, the U.S. Attorney for Maryland, said in a statement to the Post. "However, the public should know, whether it’s gun violence, civil rights abuse, financial fraud, or any other threat to public safety or property, we will seek accountability for anyone who may be responsible."

Ship stuck after Baltimore bridge collapse

This March 27, 2024, photo shows the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse site. (AP/Steve Helber)

The criminal investigation is separate from the one being conducted by the National Transportation Safety Board to determine the cause of the collapse and evaluate safety measures. 

President Biden and Democratic Maryland Gov. Wes Moore have pledged to hold the appropriate parties responsible.

Cargo ship crashes into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore

The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed on March 26, 2024. (Tasos Katopodis)

The White House quickly ruled out any nefarious action or terror after the March 26 collapse. Six construction crew members died, while two others survived. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

